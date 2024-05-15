Highlights The Spurs need to focus on improving shooting and playmaking this offseason.

Patience is key; they will need to draft wisely and develop a young core without rushing the process.

The Spurs can upgrade without losing draft capital, mostly by targeting free agent point guards.

Few teams in the NBA are in as prime of a position to build for the future as the San Antonio Spurs. Thanks to their incredible NBA Draft Lottery luck, the Spurs have been able to build up draft capital and use it to construct a core that they hope will be competitive for years to come.

The 2023-24 season did not end the way the Spurs had hoped, but it marked a crucial step forward in their current era: the emergence of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs drafted him first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, after winning the Draft Lottery that year. He has flourished so far in the NBA, concluding a solid rookie campaign, and only seeks to blossom and mature his game further.

But now that part one of the Wembanyama era is over, the Spurs know they need to build even more for the future so their talent starts producing wins on the court. San Antonio finished the 2023-24 season second-to-last in the Western Conference, with an abysmal 22-60 record.

Wembanyama was great on an individual level, but he could not save the team as he lacked the adequate pieces around him. The Spurs seek to change that this offseason, and if they play their cards right, they could leap into contention within the next season or two.

Spurs' Primary Needs

San Antonio needs shooting and playmaking

In order to be competitive, the Spurs need a lot of things, but the two they need the most are pieces to improve their shooting and playmaking abilities. Defense could be added to that list, but with Wembanyama as large as he is, he can fill that role in the meantime.

The Spurs’ primary focus will be on surrounding him with role players who excel at floor spacing and possess an adequate passing ability. This will help bolster Wembanyama’s abilities, getting him more touches, and solidify both his play and the play of the potential core they surround him with, as that will be crucial to the team’s success.

Assists will be key for the Spurs, and luckily for them, this year’s draft class features a plethora of players who can serve as role players. The narrative was that this year’s draft class lacked the superstar or top tier talent that last year’s had, but in the case of San Antonio, they already struck gold in that department when they drafted Wembanyama last year.

With two top-eight picks in this year’s draft (four and eight), the Spurs can use their picks wisely and draft players that they feel compliment Wembanyama on the court. Nikola Topić has been a prominent name in the draft whom the Spurs could go after if he's available, as he averaged six assists per game prior to his knee injury.

If they feel he doesn’t suit the team, they could also go after Rob Dillingham or Reed Sheppard, both freshmen at Kentucky. Dillingham averaged 15 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season, and Sheppard averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season. These are some of the routes the Spurs can take in this year’s draft to help them acquire the type of player they need.

Related 2024 NBA Mock Draft There is no clear-cut first-overall pick, but the 2024 NBA Draft stands to be the most international draft ever.

Preaching Patience

Spurs’ best path forward is to develop a young core and not rush the process

More often than not, the NBA has seen teams rush rebuilds, only for them to fail. The recipes for San Antonio to fall down this path are there in the open, but if they are smart, they will not rush the process. The Spurs possess a lower payroll with a decent amount of cap space, so if they wanted to add a superstar to compliment Wembanyama, they could.

But the reality is that trading for a superstar would likely cost the Spurs their draft picks, and if their goal is to be competitive for the long term, young depth that will make Wembanyama a better player is the route to go.

If the Spurs want to keep their contention window (which is not yet open) open for a long time, signing a star in their late 20s or even early 30s is not the ideal move. The goal should be to win later, not now, as the window would be open for a much longer period of time.

With that being said, the rest of the Spurs’ roster is not very notable, to put it frankly. Wembanyama is the obvious star and centerpiece of the team, and Devin Vassell, who was selected 11th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, has been a serviceable player. Anyone else should be on the chopping block.

Keldon Johnson was a starter for the Spurs last season, but he was a poor shooter who was the opposite of aggressive in the scoring department. He is on a team-friendly deal, however, set to make $19 million next season and $17.5 million over the two seasons after that. There are a few teams who would be interested in a player of his caliber and San Antonio should be open to answering calls.

Free Agent Signings

Spurs could make some upgrades without giving up any draft capital

With that being said, the Spurs could make some moves to speed up, but not necessarily expedite, their rebuild. Point guard is a glaring need for them, and filling it with a decent player that they could acquire without giving up any draft capital would not hurt.

Tyus Jones is also an unrestricted free agent and could fit their needs as well. He’s a bit older, at 28, but is also a point guard and would likely not cost as much as Quickley. Joining his younger brother, Tre, in Texas, Jones could be an option that would also just cost cash.

All in all, the San Antonio Spurs are in a prime position to become competitive in the near future. That will hinge on the moves they make this offseason. If they play their cards right, by holding on to their draft picks and drafting wisely, while filling in some spots where holes exist and improvement is needed, look for the Spurs’ contention window to open in the near future.