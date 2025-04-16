Diego Maradona and Sir Bobby Charlton are two of the most important players in their respective nations' histories, as they were influential in World Cup wins. Like Lionel Messi in 2022, the legendary Argentine put his nation on his back during the 1986 tournament, captaining La Abiceleste to glory with five goals and five assists in seven games.

A 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals will forever be remembered for Maradona's famous 'Hand of God' goal, but he also scored one of the most fascinating goals to book a place in the semifinals. The footballing genius dribbled past English players and goalkeeper Peter Shilton to deliver 'the Goal of the Century'.

Maradona did everything in style, much like Charlton played football throughout his illustrious career. He was a key man in the Three Lions' 1966 World Cup triumph, managing three goals, including a brace in a 2-1 win over Eusebio's Portugal in the semifinals.

That remains the only time football has 'come home' to English shores, but Maradona was sure one of the biggest talents the nation has ever produced would end many years of hurt.

Maradona: Wayne Rooney Can Be 'The Next Bobby Charlton'

He backed Rooney to fire England to World Cup glory