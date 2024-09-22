Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was stretchered off during the first half of Sunday afternoon's La Liga match against Villarreal due to what initially appears to be a serious injury. The German international landed awkwardly after gathering a high ball, and his cries of pain prompted teammates to urgently signal for medical assistance.

The first half of the match was captivating. The La Liga leaders held a 2-1 lead at halftime, thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski, while Ayoze Perez pulled one back for the home side. However, just minutes before the break, the Catalans looked to have suffered a significant setback.

An injury to their first-choice goalkeeper, which saw Inaki Pena come on in his place, adds to a long list of problems for Hansi Flick. If it is confirmed to be an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the German goalkeeper would be the third Barcelona player to have had that happen in the last 12 months, after midfielders Gavi and Marc Bernal, as he joins a buildup of others already in the treatment room.

It Could Be A Repeat Injury

The 32-year-old has injured his right knee before

The most worrying aspect of ter Stegen’s injury is that it occurred in his right knee, a recurring issue for the German goalkeeper.

In 2021, he underwent surgery to address an injury to the patellar tendon in the same knee. Another blow to that area could spell trouble for the former Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper.

Further updates are expected tomorrow as the Barcelona medical team evaluates his condition, but initial signs do not suggest a favourable outcome. Early murmurs around the situation point toward an ACL injury. It usually takes six to nine months to recover from a torn ACL. Competitive athletes may need a little longer than this to heal fully before they're cleared to return to their sport, although no conclusions can be drawn yet.

In the meantime, Inaki Pena, who has made 14 league appearances for La Blaugrana since joining from Galatasary three summers ago, will be trusted with the gloves, with rumours over the last few months suggesting the Catalan giants have been in the market for a new goalkeeper, namely Brighton and Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen.

Barcelona's Injury Crisis

Ter Stegen isn't the only key player who is nursing an injury

Barcelona have been rocked with injuries recently. As aforementioned, Gavi and Marc Benal are already enduring knee injuries themselves. Meanwhile, the current league leaders are also without Frenkie De Jong, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez.

There is no time to dwell on losses for Flick and Co, though, as Barcelona faces four games in the next 14 days, including their second matchweek in the Champions League. As things stand, they are four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, but injuries could soon catch up with them.