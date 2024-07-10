Highlights Marc Cucurella was left baffled by boos from German fans during Spain vs France.

Marc Cucurella has responded to the boos that he received during Spain's 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday and admits he's 'baffled' by the response from the German crowd in attendance. During the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, Spain overcame tournament hosts Germany in extra-time to set up a mouth-watering last four clash with France.

It wasn't always straightforward, though, and they had to work hard for the win. At one point, it looked like La Roja would be left staring defeat in the face when the ball struck the arm of Cucurella inside the Spain penalty area. Many expected that a spot-kick would be awarded to Germany, but that wasn't the case and Spain went on to win the tie thanks to a late winner from Mikel Merino.

Cucurella was then showered in boos during Spain's next game, and it was revealed that the reaction came because of the decision not to award a penalty against him in the previous match. Speaking after the semi-final victory, the Chelsea man shared his thoughts on the treatment.

Cucurella Is 'Baffled'

He believes he did nothing wrong

In the Euro 2024 semi-final, Spain came from behind to beat France and book their place in the final where they'll take on either England or the Netherlands for the chance to lift the trophy. While it was a momentous occasion for the team, Cucurella couldn't help but notice the manner in which he was being treated by the fans in attendance. After the game, he spoke to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope about the situation. He revealed how he felt about it, sharing his confusion, but also his certainty that he'd done nothing wrong:

"These are things that happen, I'm not to blame for anything. I don't know what they were trying to achieve with that, but that's the way it is. The most important thing is that we're in the final, and that's it."

If the reception had any impact on him whatsoever, Cucurella did an excellent job hiding it and turned out a solid performance against France. The game was just the latest in a series of impressive showings for the Chelsea man, who has had a very solid tournament, despite doubts from certain pundits about his place in the Spain team.

Cucurella Has Proved the Doubters Wrong

Gary Neville predicted he'd hold Spain back

Speaking about Spain's chances of winning Euro 2024 when the tournament was about to get underway, Gary Neville revealed that he thought Cucurella's status as the nation's starting left-back would be what held them back. He thought it would be what prevented them from going all the way and lifting the trophy.

That has hardly been the case, though. Cucurella has actually been one of Spain's strongest performers throughout the competition. He's shone at left-back and has played a pivotal role in his country making it all the way to the final, while also becoming the first team to win six straight European Championship games in a row. Not bad at all.