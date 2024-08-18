Crystal Palace are yet to reject Newcastle United’s latest bid for defender Marc Guehi, despite reports suggesting otherwise, it has been claimed.

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for the Magpies with just five new additions so far, two of which have joined on free transfers. Young left-back Lewis Hall is the most significant arrival to note, as he joined from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Newcastle have also made sales in order to comply the league’s profit and sustainability rules. Fringe players Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson were sold to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively in a bid to raise funds for potential incomings.

Newcastle ‘yet to walk away’ from Guehi talks

They still want to sign the defender

Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his defensive ranks before this month’s transfer deadline, and Palace centre back Guehi is the player the club have identified as their primary target. Reports of talks have been ongoing for at least a week, while a report from the Daily Mail over the weekend suggested a fourth bid had been rejected by Palace.

However, a fresh report from Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards paints a very different picture. He claims Newcastle are yet to be informed whether their latest bid for Guehi has been rejected or accepted by the South London club...

"I’m led to believe that #nufc have not been told by Crystal Palace that their latest bid for Marc Guehi has been rejected. Also mystified by talk of multiple bids being made and rejected last week. Talks are set to continue and Newcastle have not walked away at this stage. But they will do if no progress this week."

The reporter even goes as far as saying Newcastle are mystified by reports numerous bids have been submitted and rejected over the last week. They are still very interested in signing Guehi this summer and talks will continue, although he has warned Newcastle will walk away from a deal if progress is not made over the coming days.

Marc Guehi 2023/24 stats for Crystal Palace in all competitions Stat: Appearances 29 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 2,254

Guehi is a product of Chelsea’s academy, although he made just two first team appearances for the club. He spent time on loan at Championship side Swansea City before he completed a permanent switch to Selhurst Park in the summer of 2021.

Newcastle ‘ready offer’ for Barcelona winger

He could return to England this summer

Newcastle are weighing up a move for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, according to recent reports. Football Insider claims the La Liga club are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old this summer, and the Magpies are preparing an attractive offer.

The article does suggest the Spain international isn’t particularly desperate to return to the Premier League, meaning an attractive offer would be needed to convince him to move. He isn’t first choice under new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, but he is eager to fight for his place with the Catalan giants.

Torres is a product of Valencia’s academy, but he made the move to England in 2020 to join Manchester City. However, he spent just a season and a half at the Etihad before he returned to Spain and joined Barcelona.

Last season, Torres made 29 La Liga appearances for Barcelona, but only 12 of those were starts. He scored seven goals and registered three assists in that time, despite suffering a hamstring injury in February, and missing seven games as a result.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.