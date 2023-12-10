Highlights Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has impressed since joining the Eagles and is now attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

Guehi's decision to leave Chelsea for regular first-team football has paid off, but a January departure may not be beneficial for his Euro 2024 aspirations.

Guehi's performance has elevated his profile and he is focused on making the England squad for Euro 2024, with Palace set to delay his departure until at least next summer.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been one of Roy Hodgson's most consistent performers since joining the club, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future at Selhurst Park.

Since leaving Chelsea, Guehi has kicked on with the Eagles and is now regularly selected for Gareth Southgate's England side. The central defender made a brave decision to leave such a big club in search of first-team football, but it's certainly paid off so far. Guehi is now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

With Euro 2024 coming up next summer, Guehi will have to ensure that he's continuing to play regularly in order to make the squad, so a January departure might not be hugely beneficial to him at the moment. Although he's got the ability to make it at a club competing towards the top half of the table, he might not be able to guarantee himself regular minutes in the early stages if he was to move.

Marc Guehi is attracting interest

Over the last few years, Palace have taken a risk on younger players, offering them a chance to play regular football. Guehi signed for the club from Chelsea for a fee of £18m back in 2021 and has quickly become a key star at Selhurst Park. Last season, Guehi was undoubtedly one of Palace's best-performing players and was a key reason behind why Hodgson was able to steer the Eagles clear of the relegation zone.

Marc Guehi Ranked vs Crystal Palace Squad - 2022/2023 Season Number Rank Starts 37 1st Progressive Passes 106 4th Pass Completion % (Outfield players) 91.0% 1st Passes Into Final Third 148 2nd Tackles & Interceptions 97 3rd Clearances 134 2nd Aerial Duels Won 54 3rd Shots Blocked 24 1st Stats via FBref

As a result of his impressive performances, Guehi has started to turn the heads of other clubs. During the summer transfer window, the Evening Standard reported that both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were interested in signing the defender, with Palace set to demand in the region of £50m. A move failed to materialise and Guehi has continued to kick on.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United had Guehi on their shortlist. Although the England international appears to be enjoying his football at Selhurst Park, a move to some of the biggest clubs in the country could be tempting. According to TEAMtalk, Palace are set to delay any decision on Guehi's future until next summer, with the centre-back keen to remain at the club to ensure he plays regularly before Euro 2024.

Jones has suggested that Guehi has a lot of interest from big sides but this isn't something new for the defender and he's currently focused on getting into the England squad ahead of next summer. The journalist adds that playing for his country at Euro 2024 is going to elevate his profile, meaning a move will naturally come in the future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I did the story before and it was that he's had a lot of interest in him from a lot of big teams, but he's known that since the start of the season, and his focus is just on getting to the Euros first and foremost. He wants to get to the summer, make sure he is in that squad, and get into that team, and that elevates his profile as a footballer. And that means if he's done that, then the moves are going to come along naturally."

Roy Hodgson fighting to keep hold of stars

Guehi isn't the only player in the Palace squad who is likely to be the subject of interest over the next couple of transfer windows. Back in the summer, Manchester City considered making a play to acquire Eberechi Eze, but were put off by Palace's £70m price tag and eventually opted to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Eze is a player with big interest around him at the moment. The Eagles recently confirmed that Eze had signed a new deal at Selhurst Park, so Palace will be in a strong negotiating position if another club comes knocking in the near future.