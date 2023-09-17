Highlights Crystal Palace face a big decision on whether to keep Marc Guehi next summer, as his performances have attracted interest from top clubs.

Guehi's value could skyrocket if he becomes an established England international and performs well in the European Championship next summer.

Palace fans would be devastated to lose Guehi, as he has formed a strong partnership with Joachim Andersen and his departure could be disastrous for the team.

Crystal Palace could have a big decision to make on Marc Guehi's future at Selhurst Park next summer, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT what the future could hold for the England international.

The former Chelsea centre-back has come on leaps and bounds since making the move to south London.

Crystal Palace news - Marc Guehi

Guehi signed for Palace back in 2021 from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for a fee of around £20m, as per GOAL. The Eagles took a risk on the defender, who failed to make a top-flight appearance for Chelsea, but impressed out on loan in the Championship at Swansea City. The risk has certainly paid off for Palace, with Guehi now a key player for Roy Hodgson's side, whilst his performances have also prompted Gareth Southgate to hand him six England caps.

Guehi was linked with a departure from Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window. Capital clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in securing the signature of Guehi, as per the Evening Standard, with Palace demanding in the region of £50m. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the England international, so Palace could face a fight to keep hold of him in the near future.

Guehi is undoubtedly one of Palace's key players in the squad, so losing him could be a disaster.

Marc Guehi Ranked vs Crystal Palace Squad - 2022/2023 Season Number Rank Starts 37 1st Progressive Passes 106 4th Pass Completion % (Outfield players) 91.0% 1st Passes Into Final Third 148 2nd Tackles & Interceptions 97 3rd Clearances 134 2nd Aerial Duels Won 54 3rd Shots Blocked 24 1st Stats via FBref

Considering his performances for Palace and how much Chelsea have struggled over the past couple of seasons, the Blues may regret allowing Guehi to leave the club. It's a similar mistake to many Chelsea have made in the past.

Crystal Palace have a decision to make on Marc Guehi - Dean Jones

Guehi started England's last two fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine, so it appears that Southgate is a huge fan of the defender. If the former Chelsea man continues to establish himself as a key player for both club and country, his value is going to skyrocket.

As a result, Jones believes that Palace could have a decision to make on Guehi if he manages to become a guaranteed starter at the European Championship tournament next summer. The journalist adds that there will certainly be a few clubs looking to secure his signature at that point. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Crystal Palace were adamant that he wasn't going to be leaving in the transfer window. But from his point of view, this is a really important season because his main objective is to have a really successful campaign with Palace, but also to get himself into the England starting XI regularly, so he's in the Euros team when we get to Germany next summer. If Guehi is an established England international and he's playing every game at the Euros next summer, then he's worth at least £80m. Then, Palace are going to have a decision to make because there will be a couple of clubs looking to sign him at that point."

Taking away the financial element of allowing Guehi to leave the club, Palace fans will undoubtedly be desperate for the England international to commit his long-term future at Selhurst Park. Guehi and Joachim Andersen have developed a formidable partnership at the back, so losing one of the two could be a disaster for the Eagles.

Jones mentioned earlier that Guehi's value could reach £80m if his development continues over the next few years. If that was the case, it would be difficult for Palace not to consider a sale. Most clubs outside of the top six operate on a model where they attempt to sign players at a cheap price and make a hefty profit.

As per Transfermarkt, Palace have spent around £72m on incomings over the last two years. Offloading Guehi, once labelled as 'incredible' by reporter Alex Howell, could fund a flurry of incomings in multiple different positions. Sometimes, you have to take a step backwards to take a couple of steps forward, and there's also a chance that Guehi will be looking to play for a club competing in Europe, so it could make sense for all parties if Palace receive a significant fee.