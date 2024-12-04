Marc Guehi has released a statement and explained his decision to write "I love Jesus" and "Jesus loves you" on the rainbow captain's armbands he's worn in Crystal Palace's Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Ipswich Town. To show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, all 20 captains in the English top flight were asked to don the rainbow armbands in league matches between November 29 and December 5.

It was inspired by Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign, which aims to improve LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport. 19 of the Premier League captains have worn the armbands, including Guehi. Fans noticed the centre-back had written "I love Jesus" across the design for the Eagles' match against Newcastle on Saturday and then "Jesus loves you" across it during his team's win over Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Why Guehi Wrote on the Armbands

The Palace man wanted to send a message of love

After seeing Guehi write on his armbands, fans were curious as to why he decided to do so. Now, the Englishman has released a statement revealing his reasoning. In a video shared by Sky Sports on X (Twitter), the defender said:

"I think the message was pretty clear to be honest. It’s a message of love and truth as well and a message of inclusivity, so it speaks for itself."

After Guehi wrote on the armband for Palace's match against Newcastle at the weekend, he received a warning from the FA who reached out to the defender and his team, reminding them that 'the use of religious slogans' is forbidden. No further action has been taken as of yet, though, and he repeated his actions against Ipswich.