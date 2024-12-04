Marc Guehi's father has slammed the FA for their response to the Crystal Palace captain writing messaged about Jesus on his rainbow-coloured armband for two games in a row. The England international caused controversy when he first wrote 'I Love Jesus' message in Palace's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United (November 30).

The 24-year-old wrote a similar message again – this time ‘Jesus loves you’ – in the Eagles' 1-0 away win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday night (December 3), . The FA responded by reminding Guehi and his club of the rules and the centre-back is now likely to face punishment, per reports.

Guehi's father John, a church minister, defended his son by asking who he'd offended. He told the Daily Mail:

I am saying did he offend anyone? I don't think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote. Jesus loved everyone therefore by saying 'I love Jesus' on his armband I really don't see what is offensive and what the problem is.

Guehi came up against Ipswich's Sam Morsy on Tuesday and the Tractor Boys' captain has also received backlash for his actions regarding the rainbow-coloured armband. The Egyptian who is a muslim has decided not to wear the armband because of his religious beliefs.

John Guehi claimed the LGBT community are trying to impose their beliefs on others, adding: "If you look at what the LGBT community are doing, they are trying to impose on others what they believe in, it's belief against belief, but at the end of the day everyone has the right to an opinion."

He also suggested that there were double standards, believing that his son has been unfairly treated in comparison to Morsy:

(Marc) was saying' You gave me the armband, as a Christian I don't believe in your cause, but I will put it on' but Morsy didn't put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.

Guehi and Morsy's situations differ with regard to FA rules, as the latter's refusal was not a rule breach, while the Palace man altering the armband was, and he's expected to be reprimanded. The defender's faith has played an important role in his life and career, and he still goes to church when given the chance.