Newcastle United have still not added the star centre-back that they have been vying for all season despite consistent links to a number of defenders up and down the country, including across Europe as Eddie Howe aims to qualify for the Champions League once again.

And Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that despite AC Milan star Malick Thiaw and Chelsea man Trevoh Chalobah being cheaper options to sign than Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, the Magpies are still yet to walk away from a potential deal for the latter with a potential capture being labelled a 'coup' in the north east.

Marc Guehi Latest as Newcastle Continue to Circle

The Crystal Palace star's future remains in the balance

Newcastle looked destined to have landed Guehi at the start of the month, with reports stating that the former Chelsea academy graduate was on the peripherals of a move to St. James' Park. With both clubs close to agreeing terms for his signing, it seemed all but a formality - yet those links have died down in recent weeks.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Match rating 6.55 13th

And, after Newcastle reportedly had a fourth bid rejected for his services, it appears as though a move is still needing a jumpstart to happen - which could force Newcastle to move for Thiaw or Chalobah instead.

Jacobs: Guehi "A Real Coup" for Newcastle

Alternative targets are strong but Guehi is a cut above

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst Newcastle have looked at targets who are significantly cheaper than Guehi, the England star would still represent a real coup for the club and that the Magpies are deciding on whether to produce one final bid. He said:

"Malick Thiaw is a long-standing target, or Trevor Chalobah, who has the advantage that he can play centre-back or right-back - and both of them are significantly cheaper. "It would be a real coup. Newcastle haven't walked away yet, but Crystal Palace are standing very, very firm on their valuation and Newcastle are deciding whether or not to table yet another bid or to walk away from the deal."

Guehi Would Give Newcastle a Superb Young Defence

A new, top-class young centre-back is the missing jigsaw piece

Whilst Guehi would be an amazing signing for Newcastle, you can't help but shake the notion that the club will end up paying too much for the defender - and that there may be better value elsewhere.

Of course, his signing would be a real coup and there is no doubting his genuine quality after he became a key performer for England in their EURO 2024 final run. But with reports suggesting that Palace are now requesting a fee in the region of £75million, Newcastle aren't quite at that level of excellece just yet, where they can afford to go all out and almost spend nine figures on a defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi failed to make a single appearance for Chelsea before leaving in 2021.

The move would be a brilliant one when you strip transfer fees away, and would arguably be as impressive as the signings of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, who have been Newcastle's two best players since their moves to the club from Lyon and Real Sociedad respectively. And if Guehi can be added to their ranks, Newcastle would boast one of the best young defences in the world - with the Englishman lining up alongside Sven Botman at the heart of the backline alongside Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall occupying the flanks on Tyneside.

Related Newcastle in 'Race Against Time' to Seal Deal for £70m Star Eddie Howe is desperate to sign a new centre-back but he faces a race against time to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.