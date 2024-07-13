Highlights England play Spain in the EURO 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday, with Marc Guehi in line to start the final.

If the Three Lions win, the Crystal Palace defender has revealed he plans on giving his medal to his family.

England will head into the match as underdogs, but Gareth Southgate's side have improved as the tournament has gone on, leading to increased optimism.

Marc Guehi has disclosed that he will not be holding onto his winner's medal if England beat Spain to win EURO 2024 in Sunday's final. The Three Lions are on the verge of making history with the opportunity of lifting a first major honour since 1966 when the two European giants meet in Berlin.

However, the Crystal Palace defender - who has shone as one of the standout performers this summer - has revealed he will be doing something different with his medal should England bring football home with them.

Gareth Southgate's side have a chance to deliver on their pre-tournament status as favourites, while Spain, under the careful tinkering of Luis de la Fuente, will be looking to make it four wins from their four previous major international tournament finals, with La Roja having won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

What Marc Guehi Will Do With His Medal

His parents are trusted to look after it

Except for a suspension, which ruled him out of the quarter-final tie against Switzerland, Guehi has played every minute under Southgate at EURO 2024. Lining up alongside John Stones in a back-four, and later alongside Stones and Kyle Walker in a back-three against the Netherlands, England's area of strength has been in defence.

A lot of this is down to Guehi's introduction to the lineup, with Harry Maguire's injury dumping the trusty Manchester United centre-back out of the final 26-man squad back in June. The 24-year-old now faces one last obstacle to European glory, with him tasked with thwarting a free-flowing Spanish attack.

Should he be triumphant in his mission, though, it will not be Guehi who keeps hold of his medal. Instead, he has put that trust in his parents. He said, per the Daily Mail: "I'll give it (the medal) to mum and dad. They'll take care of it.

"For me, it's more about the memories you can pass and share. That's the most important thing, to be honest. I'm just enjoying the ride. I do get nervous, but it's a feeling you just try to use to help you."

England's EURO 2024 Chances

They've overcome pessimism to ignite nationwide faith

At the start of the tournament, England fans doubted the Three Lions' chances of going all the way, with a subpar group stage bringing about major concerns that their most successful period under Southgate would come to an anti-climactic end - without any silverware to show for their efforts.

Yet, here they are, with potentially just ninety minutes standing between them and an uncharted European summit. After victories against Slovakia, Switzerland, and the Netherlands en route to the Berlin final, the Three Lions have shown undoubted resilience to overcome any obstacle. The penalty curse looks dispelled, while a nation full of pessimists have been turned into pious believers that football will come home 58 years after the first time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have not lost any of their six previous international games in Berlin, with the last time they played in Germany's capital coming when they beat them 2-3 in 2016.

Spain will be the biggest test yet, however, as they needed to navigate the more difficult side of the bracket. Triumphs against France and Germany tell just half the story of a side that defends like a well-oiled machine - having conceded just three goals up until this point - and attacks with relentless, free-flowing pace. Lamine Yamal is the 17-year-old star, but by having the likes of Dani Olmo, Rodri, and a revitalised Marc Cucurella join him, England will not be afforded a moment's rest.