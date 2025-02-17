Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will be on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Guehi's tenure at Crystal Palace has been marked by consistent performances and growing interest from top Premier League clubs. The 24-year-old centre-back, who joined Palace from Chelsea in 2021, has become a regular for both club and country since arriving at Selhurst Park.

Palace chairman Steve Parish previously claimed in the summer that acquiring a player of Guehi's calibre would require "superstar money" when Newcastle United were showing an interest in the defender.

Guehi Has Chance to Leave This Summer

Tottenham will have him on their shortlist

According to Romano in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, there is a chance Guehi will leave Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. The respected reporter adds that Tottenham will have him on their shortlist, with the England international's contract expiring next year.

"Yes, he will be on Spurs and more clubs' lists for sure. He has a contract until June 2026 and so he has chances to leave this summer."

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 1st Tackles Per Game 1.7 =8th Clearances Per Game 4.7 5th Match rating 6.90 6th

Tottenham reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £70m during the January transfer window, which Palace promptly rejected. Despite these substantial offers, the club has been resolute in retaining their captain. As the summer window approaches, Crystal Palace face a pivotal decision regarding Guehi's future.

With his contract set to enter its final year in 2026, the club must weigh the benefits of cashing in on a significant transfer fee against the value of retaining their defender. Given the mounting interest from top-tier clubs and the substantial fees being discussed, the upcoming months will be crucial in determining where Guehi will ply his trade next season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Tottenham Want to Sign 'Unreal' Midfielder for Ange Postecoglou Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a summer move for the impressive midfielder.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 17/02/2025