Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Marc Roca could both leave the club this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

After the Yorkshire club suffered relegation to the Championship, some key players could now leave.

Leeds United news - Tyler Adams and Marc Roca

Adams and Roca both signed for Leeds last summer with the hope of playing Premier League football.

Although the pair managed a full season of football in England's top flight, that won't be the case if they stay at Leeds next campaign.

Leeds spent £10m on Roca and £20m on Adams, according to Sky Sports, so they could be useful assets to offload if they want to trim down their squad.

With both players signing from strong Bundesliga sides in Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, playing in the Championship might not appeal to the midfield duo.

It could be a bit of a blow for Leeds, with Roca and Adams in their top five performers according to Sofascore's rating system.

If they can manage to recoup the majority of the transfer fees they paid for the pair, however, it could give them an opportunity to rebuild their squad in the Championship.

Leeds were close to being relegated last season and of course have now dropped down a division, so having a bit of a clear-out could be exactly what they need.

What has Crook said about Adams and Roca?

Crook has suggested that Roca may return to Germany in the summer, whilst he expects Adams to have offers from the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think Roca could probably go back to Germany. Adams, he had a good World Cup, but he's had a lot of injuries since the turn of the year. I'm sure there would still be a Premier League team willing to take him."

Where could Roca and Adams end up?

According to The Athletic, Roca wants to return to Spain to play in La Liga once again.

The report adds that Roca has absolutely no intention of playing in the second tier of English football.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have claimed that Bundesliga and Premier League clubs are interested in signing Adams over the next few months.

You'd imagine, if available at the right price, both players will have plenty of interest, and it makes sense for Leeds to allow them to leave and not keep hold of unhappy players.