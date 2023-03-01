Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca ‘will be hoping’ that the arrival of compatriot Javi Gracia works in his favour

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca ‘will be hoping’ that the arrival of compatriot Javi Gracia works in his favour, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 26-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road in recent weeks under former interim boss Michael Skubala but will now be handed a fresh start following the appointment of Gracia.

Leeds United news – Marc Roca

Roca joined Leeds in the summer from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after completing a £10 million move, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £64,000-per-week.

And the former Spain Under-21 international soon established himself in the starting XI, featuring from the off in 19 of Leeds’ opening 20 Premier League games of the season.

However, Roca failed to make the matchday squad for any of Skubala’s three games at the helm against fierce rivals Manchester United and Everton.

Gracia’s incoming saw the technically gifted star return to the Leeds bench for their crucial victory over Southampton last time out, though, and he was brought on with five minutes to go after being tasked with seeing the game out.

January signing Weston McKennie has taken Roca’s spot in the engine room, and the duo will surely continue to battle for a place alongside Tyler Adams in the weeks and months to come.

What has O’Rourke said about Roca?

When asked if Gracia could rely on Roca more than his predecessor, O’Rourke told GMS that the midfielder will be hoping that is the case.

He said: “I'm sure Marc Roca will be hoping that because he's lost his place in the side in recent weeks following the arrival of Weston McKennie.

“Roca hasn't been at his best, I think it's fair to say, for Leeds, so he's lost his spot in the starting XI with McKennie and Tyler Adams in that midfield.

“But it's a clean slate now for everybody at the club, and I'm sure Roca will be hoping, with the arrival of Javi Gracia, that he might get an extended run back in that side as well.”

How has Roca been playing?

Roca is a defensive-minded midfielder and has registered one goal and one assist in 23 appearances for Leeds across all competitions.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot ace has averaged two tackles, 0.9 interceptions, and 0.8 key passes per top-flight fixture this term, placing him outside the top five for each metric when compared to his teammates.

Those figures indicate that there is certainly room for improvement as far as Roca’s performances are concerned and that he was perhaps rightly dropped to the bench.