A product of the Nantes academy, Marcel Desailly had a stellar career at the top level. Becoming one of the best French footballers in history, the former AC Milan man lifted the Champions League on two occasions, as well as the European Championships and World Cup with his nation. Winning the Champions League in 1993 with Marseille, before succeeding again the following year with Milan, the legendary defender became the first player to win the cup in consecutive seasons, with different clubs.

After five years with Milan, between 1993 and 1998, Desailly moved to the Premier League to join Chelsea, where he spent six years. Making 158 appearances in the English top flight, the Frenchman netted six goals and won the FA Cup, Community Shield and a UEFA Super Cup during his time in London. Having played in some of the biggest games in Europe, and against some of the best teams, Desailly has played in some of the best stadiums in football. When asked by the Premier League productions team what was the best ground he played at in England, the Frenchman opted for one of the league's most iconic locations.

Desailly Revealed The Best Stadium He Played In

He chose one of the best atmospheres in England.