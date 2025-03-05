One of the greatest defenders of his generation, if not ever, Marcel Desailly enjoyed a glittering career at the highest level in Europe. The Frenchman played for 20 years, with stints at huge clubs including Marseille, AC Milan and Chelsea. His trophy cabinet is impressive to say the least, boasting a UEFA Champions League with both Marseille and Milan, two league titles in Italy and an FA Cup victory at Chelsea. Desailly’s great success extends internationally, as he also reached the pinnacle as a World Cup champion for France.

While a huge legend himself, Desailly has played with and come up against some of the most feared strikers in the world. He has faced the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Ronaldo on several occasions, but there is one Premier League striker who stands out above the rest. In a quick-fire Q&A with the Premier League, Desailly revealed the forward he ‘hated’ to defend.

Alan Shearer is Desailly’s Most ‘Hated’ Opponent

The ex-Newcastle man gave the Frenchman nightmares

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer is Desailly’s choice for the toughest striker he has played against, and he answered with little hesitation. During Desailly’s six-year spell at Chelsea, he faced Newcastle United and Shearer seven times, with a further meeting on the international stage between England and France. Despite Desailly’s comments about the forward, he actually fared very well against him, only conceding once. This came in their final-ever meeting, a 2-1 Newcastle victory at St James’ Park in the league, the only defeat for Desailly. But it did not come easy, as the centre-back detailed the physicality Shearer brought to each battle:

"I hated playing against Alan Shearer. It was awful to play against him because you could not intimidate him really and he was all the time searching you, pushing you, touching."

Shearer leads the way in the Premier League history books with 260 goals. Barring a return to England for Harry Kane and a continued surge for Mohamed Salah in the next few seasons, this record appears safe for a while. The Englishman spent a decade of his career on Tyneside but had his most successful season with Blackburn Rovers, where he won his one and only Premier League title in 1994/95.

His best personal seasons were also with Rovers, including a 34-goal output in their title-winning campaign. Though lacking silverware, Shearer’s international career also garnered individual success, scoring a prolific 30 goals in 63 appearances for England. He also won the European Championship Golden Boot in 1996, earning him a place in the Team of the Tournament. His performances for club and country saw him rank highly in the Ballon d’Or that year, eventually finishing in third place.

Many defenders certainly feel the same way about Shearer as Desailly. Three Premier League Golden Boots and one Premier League Player of the Year award are just some of the many honours the forward has received, cementing him as one of the greatest players in league history.

Alan Shearer Premier League Stats Appearances 441 Goals 260 Assists 64

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - correct as of 03/03/25