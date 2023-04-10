Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is 'open to talks' over staying at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old signed for United on loan during the January transfer window from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer, who earns £210k-a-week at Old Trafford, has featured fairly heavily since arriving in January, with Christian Eriksen injured and Casemiro regularly suspended.

A report from Football Insider has recently suggested that Sabitzer is now pushing to sign for United on a permanent deal.

The same outlet also claims that United are keen to get a deal done after his performances in a Red Devils shirt so far this season.

When discussing how his United tenure has started, Sabitzer revealed how happy he is at Old Trafford.

He said: “I had to make a quick decision (to join) in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes. I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see."

Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Sabitzer for his performance against Fulham in the FA Cup last month, saying: "He had a great performance. We are glad he is back from injury."

What has Jones said about Sabitzer?

Jones has suggested that Sabitzer is open to signing permanently at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think it's true that the player is open to talks over staying at United. There doesn't really seem to be much else out there for him, especially before he came to United, he wasn't a regular in the team.

"He's getting a look-in now, but I don't think we can tell whether United want to keep him yet."

How has Sabitzer performed this season?

The Austrian international has started six Premier League games so far, providing one assist, according to FBref.

Sabitzer also averages 1.4 tackles, 1.3 clearances, and 3.9 total duels won per game, as per Sofascore.

Considering the disciplinary record of Casemiro and the injury to Eriksen, the signing of Sabitzer was crucial in the winter window.

If United want to go to the next level, however, they may be looking to sign an elite-level midfielder in the summer.

Sabitzer is now 29 years old, so United are unlikely to make a profit on him if they do sign him later in the year.