Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa disagreed with the club’s attempts to sign Donny van de Beek and Harry Winks on loan during the January transfer window in 2022, journalist Graham Smyth has revealed.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth explained that Leeds had identified the Premier League duo as possible targets in midfield, but Bielsa opted against their arrival, preferring to play Jamie Shackleton instead. Bielsa, now the Uruguay manager, is well known for his distinctive tactical approach and emphasis on specific player profiles, and disagreed with the potential acquisitions while demonstrating confidence in the existing squad.

Van de Beek, who was at Manchester United at that time, joined Everton in the same window after struggling for playing time at Old Trafford. He made seven Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal.

Winks secured a temporary move away from Tottenham six months later, joining Sampdoria on a season-long loan before permanently departing to Leicester City in 2023 in a deal worth around £10m and helping them to promotion back to the top-flight.

Van de Beek Was Snubbed by Bielsa

Bielsa didn't want him at Elland Road

Smyth, speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, revealed that Bielsa opted against the high-cost loan moves as he felt the midfielders didn't fit in with his philosophy:

“Leeds United did make it clear at the end of a January transfer window to the media, yes, we wanted, who were the players? “Winks was one, and Donny van de Beek was the other. Those are the midfield options and the suggestion that we were all left with was, well, Marcelo Bielsa didn't agree, and he didn't think that those were the players that he would play. “And he'd rather play Jamie Shackleton there, and so they would have been wasting however many millions on loan fees to bring in players that wouldn't play.”

Van de Beek finally ended his troubled spell at Man United this summer, joining La Liga outfit Girona. He is set to make his return to the Champions League next week after the Catalan side secured an impressive third-place finish in Spain last season.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal with Girona for an initial fee of just £423,000, which could rise to £12.7million if various add-ons are met.

Van de Beek has struggled for regular minutes since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in September 2020 for £35million and spent time away on loan at Frankfurt last season, having previously suffered a serious knee injury. He made just four starts in the Bundesliga, failing to score or assist in 357 minutes of action.

Donny van de Beek Man United Stats (2020-2024) Games 62 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 2,157

Leeds Eye Patrick Bamford Extension

After Wilfried Gnonto's new deal

Leeds United are considering offering a contract extension to striker Patrick Bamford after striking a new deal with Wilfried Gnonto, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have earmarked Bamford’s extension as a ‘priority’ and the 31-year-old is also willing to sign a new agreement, with his current deal set to expire in 2026.

According to Capology, the English striker’s current deal sees him earning £70,000 per week – more than any other player in the squad. Last season, the 31-year-old netted eight goals in 33 appearances in the Championship as they reached the playoff final, but he is yet to feature so far this season after suffering another injury and losing his spot in the team to youngster Mateo Joseph.

