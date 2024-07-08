Highlights Marcelo Bielsa warns that football's commercialization boom may make the sport less attractive in the coming years.

He cited technology, VAR, and increased access to highlights as negative impacts on the sport after he guided Uruguay to the final four of this year's Copa America tournament.

Bielsa emphasizes the importance of football's cultural expression and identification, reminiscing on the sport's good times to highlight the issues at large.

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his concern that the commercial side of football will cause the beautiful game to lose its charm in the coming years.

The former Leeds United manager has already guided La Celeste to the semi-finals of the Copa America this summer after a dramatic - and unexpected - victory over Brazil in the previous round via a penalty shootout victory.

Nevertheless, he has since admitted he has been left unimpressed by the performance standards at this year's edition, claiming that, as football becomes more of a flagship product of the commercialisation era, the football being played on the pitch will become less attractive in the future.

What Marcelo Bielsa Said

Speaking at a CONMEBOL press conference, Bielsa lamented the advancement of technology and its negative impact on the sport. He used VAR and the increased access to TV and highlight packages as his main two concerns, saying: "I am sure that football is in a process of decline. That is to say that more and more people are watching football, but it is becoming less and less attractive because what made it the best game in the world is not there anymore.

"If you let a lot of people watch football, but you don't protect the pleasure of what they watch, that favours business, because the business is that a lot of people watch football. For me, it [increased access to highlights and the introduction of technology through VAR] does a lot of harm to football. This sport has a particularity: when it becomes completely predictable, it loses its appeal. As time passes, as fewer and fewer footballers are worth watching and as the game produced is less and less enjoyable, this artificial increase in the number of spectators will be interrupted."

He added: "Football is not five minutes of action, it is much more than that. It is a cultural expression, a form of identification. Tell a Uruguayan to watch the highlights of the Celeste…

"There will be more and more, but it has nothing to do with the essence that allowed a population to fall in love with the most identifying significant sign that a people possess. What we should all do is ignore this scenario that is presented to us where controversy, discussion, accusation, the determination of responsibility, become an obsession that deteriorates the climate in which football must be played."

Led by two strikers of past and present Liverpool persuasion, Bielsa's side have been electric at Copa America

During his time in the Premier League, Bielsa was known for instilling an attractive brand of football at Leeds United, with a high-pressing, offensively bounteous system seeing the Lilywhites quickly become most people's second favourite team back in 2020 - and this is clearly a style he's carried with him wherever his managerial career has taken him.

Related Gegenpressing explained: Origins of famous soccer tactic Explaining the origins of gegenpressing, including Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

With the likes of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellestri, Uruguay have been electric at the 2024 Copa America, marching to the beat of a different drum in their attempts at not only winning the tournament for the first time since 2011, but also thrilling their people along the way.

Uruguay won all three of their group games in this year's showpiece tournament, scoring nine goals against Panama, Bolivia and USA, and after eliminating Brazil in the quarter-finals, they will face Colombia on Wednesday night, with Argentina playing Canada on the other side of the bracket.