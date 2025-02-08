Marcelo Bielsa is one of the most incredible managers the sport has ever seen. With legendary status at numerous clubs, including Leeds United, as well as the Argentina and Chile national teams, Bielsa has been revolutionary wherever he has gone, captivating their supporters.

Having begun his managerial career in 1987, and still working now, Bielsa has come across many iconic and impressive managers. Coaching against legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, the Argentine has had many sources of inspiration. Someone who studies the game greatly, Bielsa will have viewed the work of a lot of different coaches, but the one he looks up to most, may come as a surprise.

Bielsa Noted Louis van Gaal As His Biggest Inspiration

In an interview for Sky Sports in 2021, Marcelo Bielsa was asked "Who is the manager you admired the most as a young coach?", his response was not a name that would have been expected. Bielsa responded:

"Louis van Gaal, because I watched a lot of the teams he built, especially his unforgettable Ajax side, and I liked the football they played a lot."

Louis van Gaal has managed some of Europe's biggest clubs, and enjoyed a lot of success. Spells with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United all helped to cement him as one of the best in the game. Winning 20 trophies in his career, including the Champions League, Bielsa's admiration for vVn Gaal is understandable. Winning three league titles with Ajax, including one season where they went unbeaten in the league and Champions League, Van Gaal's football clearly made an impression on Marcelo Bielsa.

Whilst Van Gaal was at Ajax, the former Leeds boss had been bouncing around clubs across Mexico and Argentina, including Newells Old Boys and Atlas. Watching from afar, Bielsa clearly learned a lot, as he quickly became a standout manager in the game, recognised for his unique and high-intensity football.

That said, the Dutchman is an eccentric figure within the world of football and is rarely afraid to hide his emotions. He was claimed the World Cup was essentially rigged so Lionel Messi could win it in 2022. He also famously threw himself to the floor at Old Trafford to make his pint in front on Mike Dean.

Bielsa's Managerial Career

He has become a legend at many clubs

Spending his first 11 years in management at numerous clubs in Mexico and Argentina, Bielsa rarely spent more than two years at any club during his career. Getting the Espanyol job in 1998, before quickly leaving to take the Argentina national team job, the Argentine helped his team become the first Latin American team to win the Olympic title in football since 1928, but struggled to make any serious impact at major tournaments.

Going on to manage Chile, Bielsa is credited with producing the team we see today. Improving their fortunes massively, and laying the foundations for their Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016. Going on to enjoy more success with Athletic Bilbao and then Leeds, Bielsa has had a fantastic career.

At Elland Road, Bielsa was able to bring joy back to the city in a footballing sense, as he helped Leeds establish themselves in the game again. Leading them to promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, Bielsa will forever be loved by the city. Now the Uruguay manager, he continues to make waves in the footballing world, and his influence will forever be felt.