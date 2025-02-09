2025 marks the 35th anniversary of Marcelo Bielsa's debut as a coach. An exceptional longevity for the man known as ‘El Loco’, which he has inherited in relation to his persona and which has earned him recognition as one of the most intimidating football managers in history, who over the years has coached Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, as well as prestigious clubs such as Leeds United, Athletic Club and Olympique de Marseille.

A career that has seen him rub shoulders with some of the greatest football players of all time. Hernan Crespo, Gabriel Batistuta, Luis Suarez and Alexis Sanchez are just a few of the many world-class talents to have played under Bielsa since 1990.

However, strange as it may seem to some, none of the four names mentioned above are among the players the Argentinian coach considers to be among the best he has coached in his career. A selection which he himself named in 2021 and which includes names well-known to aficionados of retro football.

“The Argentina team that I coached had outstanding players”

Ariel Ortega

Argentina

An attacking midfielder in the pure tradition of the ‘old-style’ No.10, Ariel Ortega was certainly a player apart. A ‘crack’, as even Bielsa, who coached him with the Albiceleste, describes him. A player of such talent that many observers considered him a potential successor to Diego Maradona.

In fact, one of his many qualities is his ability to deliver passes with the outside of the boot, which has made him a benchmark in the exercise. Unlike his illustrious predecessor, however, his adaptation to European football was slow, and he never shone as brightly as he had with River Plate. After moving to Valencia in February 1997, he went on to play for Sampdoria, Parma and Fenerbahce before returning to his homeland for good.

Pablo Aimar

Argentina

An emblematic figure in the great Valencia team of the early 2000s, Pablo Aimar was also a player renowned for his talent. A playmaker of exceptional technique, leadership and vision, he was even acknowledged by Lionel Messi as one of his greatest influences. This says a lot about the type of player the little right-footed star was.

And to say that Bielsa knows the Rio Cuarto native well is a truism, given that he gave him his first international cap in 1999. It was enough to forge an indestructible bond between the two men, as evidenced by Bielsa's presence at his former protege's farewell match 19 years later.

Juan Sebastian Veron

Argentina

There is very little doubt that Juan Sebastian Veron can legitimately claim to be considered one of the most talented midfielders of his generation. After all, the Argentinian was a marvellous player. And that was not lost on Bielsa. Creative, powerful, versatile, a metronome with above-average vision, Veron was capable of occupying all the positions at the heart of the game.

All these qualities have enabled him to enjoy a remarkable career in Europe, including spells at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Lazio and even Manchester United — although the marriage between the player and the Red Devils did not prove fruitful.

Roberto Ayala

Argentina

While Bielsa was undoubtedly a great admirer of the prototypical midfielders of South American football, finding the name of a defender among his choices may almost seem surprising. But Roberto Ayala was not just anyone.

The sixth most capped player in the history of the Argentinian national team, the central defender also left his mark on his era - most notably during his spell with Valencia between 2000 and 2007. A player who proved that physical size (he was only 5ft10in tall) was no indication of a footballer's ability, even if he played in a position where physical demands were high.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-02-25.