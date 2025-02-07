Adored by those of an Elland Road persuasion, Marcelo Bielsa’s career on the touchline has been admirable. He’s plied his trade all across Europe – at Athletic Club, Marseille, Bilbao and Leeds United – but two players stand out as footballers he wished he had managed.

Albeit unconventional, the Argentine tactician’s methods are widely revered in world football and his unique style – combined with his standards of professionalism expected from his players – is what makes him so memorable.

Never the best during his playing days, his tactical nous and meticulous understanding of the beautiful game saw him transition into a scout for Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina before becoming their first team manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2020/21, Bielsa's Leeds set the Premier League record for the most points scored by a newly-promoted team since 2000/01.

Piquing the interest of clubs from all corners of the globe, he later became the custodian of Club America and Velez Sarsfield before venturing into European territory. In the summer of 1998, he joined Espanyol. Stints with the national teams of Argentina and Chile followed as he asserted himself onto the scene as a tactically astute boss.

While based in Yorkshire, in charge of now-Championship outfit Leeds, Sky Sports initiated a Q&A session between Rosario-born Bielsa, who is currently earning his corn as the manager of the senior men’s Uruguay national team, and fans.

Related 10 Most Intimidating Managers in Football History [Ranked] Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger appear among the most intimidating managers in football history.

From the manager he admired during the infancy of his managerial career to the most talented player he has had the pleasure of taking under his wing, one keen supporter asked which one player in football history he wished he had been able to coach.

Bielsa – one of the highest-paid international managers in world football – name-dropped two compatriots of his, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, who are both widely recognised among the greatest footballers of all time. He said:

More than coach, I have seen and I have been a contemporary of Lionel Messi, of Diego Maradona, of the great players who played in Argentina's 1978 World Cup team. I grew up admiring those three generations of great Argentinian players.

Close

The sheer impact that the late, great Maradona had on football will forever stand the test of time. Mazy runs, cute finishes and a personality to top it all off, the Napoli deity and 1986 World Cup winner encapsulated everything joyous about football.

Breaking his international duck in August 2005, just 12 months following Bielsa’s departure, Messi – who was born in the same town in Argentina as the player-turned-manager – has captivated fans all over with his otherworldly talent.

From his revolutionary stint at Barcelona to the twilight period of his career at Inter Miami, the generational talisman has scored all manner of strikes, from long-range efforts to never-seen-before goals at the end of a run. He's one-of-a-kind is Messi.