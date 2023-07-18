Marcelo has enjoyed an extraordinary career in professional football.

The Brazilian started his career at Fluminense before making a name for himself at Real Madrid.

He enjoyed an incredibly successful 15-year stint at Los Blancos, where he made 546 appearances and helped them to 25 trophies.

His time at the club finally came to an end in 2022 as he departed the club on a free transfer.

After a short spell in Greece with Olympiacos, Marcelo returned to Fluminense earlier this year.

Marcelo hacked down by opponent after humiliating him during Fluminense vs Flamengo

You can make a serious case for Marcelo being one of the most skillful full-backs to have ever played professional football.

He has produced some incredible touches and embarrassed opponents with silky skills throughout his career.

Marcelo, now 35 years old, was at it again on Sunday in Fluminense's Serie A clash with fierce rivals, Flamengo.

The veteran defender was in the starting lineup for the match at the Maracanã.

Marcelo was on the wrong end of a vicious tackle in the final moments of the match which saw Luiz Araujo sent off and the former Real Madrid star subbed off injured.

Marcelo had the ball in a difficult position on the left sideline.

The Brazilian, who has been capped 58 times by his country, had Araujo and another Flamengo player in front of him.

It looked almost certain that Marcelo would lose possession but he managed to get out of trouble with a naughty bit of skill.

Marcelo clearly enjoyed nutmegging Araujo as he let out a smile.

Araujo wasn't as amused, though, and quickly got his revenge as he wiped Marcelo out with a brutal challenge. View the moment below...

Araujo was originally given a yellow card. VAR disagreed with that assessment and the decision was changed from yellow to red.

Marcelo felt the full force of the challenge and could not continue. He limped off and was replaced by Felipe Andrade.

The Brazilian was later seen with an ice-pack wrapped around his knee.

Marcelo's skill went down well with his teammate, Falcao.

Taking to Instagram, Falcao shared a video of his skill alongside the caption: "He left futsal, but futsal didn't leave him! You are absurd."

How has Marcelo performed in his second spell with Fluminense?

Marcelo has endured an injury-ridden second spell at Fluminense.

He's missed 10 games through injury since making his debut in April.

But, when on the pitch, he has performed well for the club where it all began for him.

He has been on the winning side in nine of the 14 matches he has played.

He has scored once and recorded a further assist, while he was given the Man-of-the-Match award for his display against Flamengo last weekend.

Marcelo has been in good form but doubts surround his fitness going forward, though.

Fluminense are next in action on Monday when they travel to Couto Pereira Stadium to take on relegation-threatened Coritiba.

Fluminenese are currently 5th in Serie A and will be hoping that Marcelo is available for the match.