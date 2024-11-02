Former Real Madrid and Brazil star Marcelo has seen his contract terminated at Fluminese after an incredible touchline spat with manager Mano Menezes, which saw the 36-year-old shake his head at his manager’s tactical instructions, went viral.

While waiting on the side, ready and raring to make a difference in his side’s eventual 2-2 draw with Gremio, the legendary left-back seemingly disagreed with Menezes’ tactics and could be seen shaking his head in response.

Menezes, who was immediately furious with the veteran’s stubborn nature, pushed him away from the touchline, which suggested that he had changed his mind and that he would not be entering the field of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 546-game Real Madrid career, Marcelo notched 38 goals and a further 103 assists.

Marcelo, widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the entirety of football history, was told to return to his spot on the bench and put his bib back on with just minutes of regulation time left on the clock. SportItalia journalist Tancredi Palmeri suggested that he had ‘never seen’ such an incident in elite football.

In the wake of the incident, the Brazilian top flight outfit took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Marcelo’s contract was being mutually terminated after the most recent outing’s widely-publicised incident.

“Fluminese FC and Marcelo Vieira announce the termination of contract by mutual agreement between the parties. Trained in youth categories, Marcelo returned to Fluminense in 2023, having participated in the conquest of the 2023 Campeonato Carioca titles, the unprecedented 2023 Conmebol Libertadores titles and the 2024 Recopa. The institutional and emotional ties between Fluminense and Marcelo continue to be maintained. The athlete's name was recently immortalized in the stadium at the Xerém training center."

They ended the statement by thanking the football icon for his 107-game service across two separate stints: “Fluminense thanks Marcelo and will continue, as always, to support his success in all his challenges.”

The five-time Champions League winner, after 15 frutiful years and a plethora of silverware with Los Blancos, left Spain in the summer of 2022. Having returned to Brazil in early 2023 after an unsuccessful stint at Olympiacos, he is now without a club.