Rangers have sacked Michael Beale and his replacement at Ibrox could be a highly successful manager who featured alongside some of the greatest footballers in the world during his playing days. Beale was relieved of his duties as Gers boss following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday, leaving the former Scottish champions seven points behind their perennial rivals, Celtic.

Ibrox news - Who could replace Michael Beale?

Club legend Steven Davis will manage the club in the interim, although a lack of experience as a coach could count against him when it comes to finding a permanent successor. Kevin Muscat - a former Rangers player - has been listed as one of 10 potential candidates to replace Beale by The Daily Record and appears to be the favourite, with The Scottish Sun reporting that the Aussie is keen on talks over taking the dugout at his old stomping ground.

Nonetheless, some other interesting names made The Daily Record's list of potential next Gers boss: former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, AZ Alkmaar's Pascal Jansen, Steven Gerrard's former assistant Gary MacAllister, Kjetil Knutsen of Bodo/Glimt, ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, Kilmarnock gaffer Derek McInnes and England legend Frank Lampard.

Along with the above, another intriguing option has been mooted - Marcelo Gallardo. He's yet to take a job in European football but comes with a preceding reputation from his legendary tenure at River Plate, while as a player he was a team-mate to some of the best footballers in the world. With that in mind, here's a rundown of the man referred to as both 'The Doll' and 'Napoleon', who could soon take the Rangers hot-seat.

Michael Beale's record at Rangers Games Played 42 Wins 30 Draws 4 Defeats 8 Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt

Managerial record

Gallardo has been something of a phenomenon in his native Argentina. In fact, he's now regarded as the greatest manager in River Plate's history, which is some feat considering he's just one of 45 men to have managed the Buenos Aires club since 1931. In eight years he won 14 trophies, including eleven titles, while they also reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015. There is even a Gallardo statute built in front of their stadium, Estadio Mas Monumental, to honour his achievements.

He won the South American manager of the year award three times, while Pep Guardiola believes he should have received even greater recognition. As quoted by The Athletic, back in 2020 the Manchester City boss insisted that Gallardo should be shortlisted as one of the best managers in the world.

"What he has done with River is incredible. Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them. I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe."

Philosophy and tactics

Gallardo's philosophy can be summed up in one word - 'Protagonismo'. In English, that translates simply into the word 'leader', but perhaps a more appropriate explanation would be how we understand the word 'protagonist', usually reserved for superheroes who are the driving force in Hollywood action movies, taking the fight to their foes. In the same vein of thought, Gallardo insists on his side seeking the initiative in games rather than sitting back and waiting for the opposition to make mistakes.

Tactically, Gallardo adapts to what players are available to him and doesn't have a specific shape or system. But the key for him is to stamp authority on the game, which is usually achieved through being aggressive, intense and pressing from the front. This might all sound a little familiar, almost typically Argentine, and that is because one of Gallardo's philosophical inspirations is former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who managed him as part of the Argentina setup.

Playing career

Before becoming a highly successful manager, Gallardo enjoyed an impressive playing career as well, which included spells in the French top flight with Monaco and PSG, a single season with D.C. United, and frequent homecomings to River Plate. He also represented Argentina on 44 occasions, scoring 13 goals, and featured at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, while he was also part of the Olympics team that won silver in 1996.

With River Plate being a hot-bed for not just Argentina's but also South America's most promising young talent, Gallardo's list of former team-mates accumulated from his debut in 1993 to his retirement in 2011 is both extensive and impressive. Some of his more illustrious colleagues include Rafael Marquez, Javier Mascherano, David Trezeguet, John Arne Riise, Radamel Falcao, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Sebastian Veron, Fabien Barthez, Diego Simeone, Gabriel Batistuta, Oliver Bierhoff, Patrice Evra, Eric Abidal, Hernan Crespo, Esteban Cambiasso and Juan Roman Riquelme.

World Cup winners, Champions League winners and cult heroes galore, Gallardo clearly witnessed both immense natural ability and elite winning mentality first-hand during his playing days, which helps explain why he has such a clear concept of how football should be played and conducted. Whether he'll be brining the 'protagonismo' mindset to Ibrox, however, is a little cloudier.

Marcelo Gallardo's career in numbers Games Goals Assists River Plate 175 46 13 Monaco 126 23 7 PSG 28 2 1 D.C. United 16 4 2 Nacional 15 3 3 Argentina 44 14 7 Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt

Will Gallardo take the Rangers job?

Gallardo seems destined to take a job in European football to mark the next step in his career. PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Leeds have all been mooted at one time or another as potential launch pads into the European game. That suggests Rangers may struggle to entice the 47-year-old, seemingly the best-kept secret in modern management and yet already revered by some of the biggest and richest clubs around. He's also said to favour a move to the Premier League above other potential options.

Nonetheless, perhaps a thread a hope can be taken from Gallardo's own words. Rather than chasing a specific level of resource, Gallardo insists that emotional attachment, history and identity are crucial factors in choosing his next club.

"I’d have to get to know the club’s model and culture. You cannot ignore the history of the place where you’re going to work and live. That part is incredibly important. There has to be a feeling. I have to know what kind of journey I’m embarking on. After that, it comes down to results; no manager can escape that. However, in observing certain tendencies and how certain projects are being managed… if you don’t find something that you truly identify with, from the start, it will be very difficult."

There's also the similarities between Rangers and River Plate to consider. Both are clubs whose notoriety, history and success are intertwined with that of a fierce cross-city rival, and both are clubs who operate within a model that accepts top talent will eventually leave for bigger challenges. Of that, Gallardo insists that "change is part of [River Plate's] culture", accepting the club's place in football's wider pecking order. Then there's the dislike Scots and Argentines tend to have for the English, not to mention the fact Argentina has the largest Scottish ancestry population of any non English-speaking country, so maybe there will be some natural common ground.

Swapping Argentina for Ibrox may not be so farfetched after all.