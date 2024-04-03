Highlights Marcelo has had an extraordinary career, playing with some of the best players in the world during his time at Real Madrid and Brazil.

The former Brazil international selected his best XI from team-mates he had played with, with Real Madrid players such as Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the team.

There were a few notable absentees in the team, including Kaka, Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale.

Marcelo will go down as one of the best defenders to ever play the beautiful game. Having enjoyed a glittering career, mainly with Real Madrid, the Brazilian won so many titles and solidified his status as one of the 'GOAT's' of his position.

After signing for the Spanish giants in 2007, during his 15 years at the club, the 35-year-old would go on to win 25 major titles, including six La Ligas and five Champions League titles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcelo's trophy cabinet: - 6 La Liga titles - 5 UCLs - 5 Supercopa de Espanas - 4 Club World Cups - 3 UEFA Super Cups - 2 Copa del Reys - 1 Campeonato Carioca - 1 Copa Libertadores

During his professional career, the Brazilian has had the chance to play alongside some true greats of the game and has recently named his best team-mates eleven. And while his team is absolutely stacked with talent, there are a few notable omissions, including Iker Casillas, Fabio Cannavaro, Mesut Ozil, Kaka, Angel Di Maria, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, PSG

In goal, the Brazilian opted to go for Keylor Navas. This may come as a surprise seeing Marcelo played 333 times alongside Madrid legend Casillas. The Costa Rican shot-stopper was in between the sticks for Real Madrid in their Champions League triumph for three seasons on the bounce, between 15/16 and 17/18 – and despite the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema receiving the plaudits, the veteran was just as vital.

A truly underrated performer over the years, the 37-year-old was also part of the Paris Saint-Germain team that reached the final of the 2019/20 Champions League final - narrowly losing to Bayern Munich.

Right-Back - Rafinha

Notable clubs: Schalke 04, Bayern Munich

Like Marcelo's choice to put Navas over Casillas, his decision to place Rafinha in his best eleven team-mates may also come as a shock to a few. The Brazilian has played with the likes of Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Arbeloa in his time, but the former Bayern Munich defender pips the pair, according to the Real Madrid legend.

Rafinha and Marcelo only played eight times together, with all of those coming on international duty for Brazil. During his time in Germany with the Bundesliga giants, the Brazilian won eight league titles with the club, as well as playing a key role in their Champions League success back in 2013 - defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final.

Centre-Back - Sergio Ramos

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla

Marcelo has played with Sergio Ramos more times than anyone else in his professional career (405). Therefore, it comes as no surprise to see the former World Cup winner named in the Brazilian's best team-mates eleven.

The Real Madrid legend has been involved in many iconic moments, none more so than his last gasp equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final against local rivals, Atletico. Los Blancos would go on to win the game in extra time on their way to five successive European trophies. Coincidentally, Marcelo also scored in that game. Back in the day, the Brazilian formed a formidable backline with Ramos as well as Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal.

Centre-Back - Thiago Silva

Notable clubs: Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG

Last year, Thiago Silva became one of the oldest goalscorers in Premier League history - scoring against Manchester City. The centre-back has had a glittering career, winning many Ligue 1 titles as well as Serie A during his time with AC Milan. He continues to perform at the highest level, despite turning 39 in 2023.

His intelligence and positioning still hold him in great stead even to this day when taking to the field. Most of Silva's gametime alongside Marcelo came while the pair were playing for the national team; however, they both briefly shared the pitch together at club level for Fluminense back in 2006.

Left-Back - Roberto Carlos

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Roberto Carlos is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the sport. The former Madrid full-back is still very fondly thought of by fans as well as people within the game. An attacking force from the back, he was almost ahead of his time and would slot perfectly into the modern game.

Many young players coming through the ranks in this position will surely use Carlos as an example of how to play the position to perfection. And he wasn't too bad at set pieces, although he doesn't get near the top 12 for most free-kick goals ever.

Centre-Midfield - Casemiro

Notable clubs: Porto, Real Madrid, Manchester United

Casemiro has proven to be a key figure wherever he's gone throughout his career and has been a revelation at United. The defensive midfield position had been an issue for the Red Devils for years prior to the Brazilian's arrival, but he well and truly fixed that problem. He produced a number of colossal displays in the 2022/23 season and played a key role as the Red Devils ended their six-year trophy drought.

Eyebrows were raised when a 30-year-old was signed for over £60 million, but the CV speaks for itself. Winning has been in Casemiro's DNA throughout his career, for both Porto and Real Madrid. Marcelo is familiar with the United midfielder's game, having played together in Spain as well as featuring in the same eleven on international duty.

Centre-Midfield - Toni Kroos

Notable clubs: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich

This is an entry that won't surprise many seeing Toni Kroos and Marcelo spent eight years together at the Santiago Bernabeu. If it feels like longer, it's probably down to the fact that the pair won an astonishing amount together.

Between 2014 and 2018, the German was an instrumental figure in helping Zinedine Zidane's men lift three consecutive Champions League titles. Without a doubt, Kroos will go down as one of the best players to ever put on the famous white shirt. As incredible as the German midfielder was, he wasn't the only one to take credit for manning the engine room so diligently.

Centre-Midfield - Luka Modric

Notable clubs: Tottenham, Real Madrid

He may be nearing an end at the elite level as his Real Madrid contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the tireless midfielder is still competing at the top level. Luka Modric has been sensational ever since his arrival at Los Blancos from Tottenham back in 2012.

Alongside Kroos, the Croatian was instrumental in his club's unprecedented run of Champions League success. Modric is among the best midfielders to have graced a football pitch and is certainly among the greatest Champions League players of all time. Playing over 250 times together with the Spanish giants, no wonder why Marcelo has gone for the former Spurs man in midfield alongside former team-mates Kroos and Casemiro.

Right-Wing - Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

An unorthodox position for Cristiano Ronaldo in Marcelo's team, but the former Los Blancos defender just had to include the Portuguese forward in his best team-mates eleven. At times, the pair operated on the same flank during their time at Real Madrid - proving to be an unstoppable partnership. Both Ronaldo and Marcelo won four Champions Leagues during their time together in Madrid.

The former Manchester United star has won five Ballon d'Or trophies in his illustrious career, which is a record only bettered by rival Lionel Messi. The evolution of the Portuguese superstar has been unfathomable to watch over the past two decades, as he transformed into the most lethal scorer that football has ever seen in Spain.

Striker - Ronaldo

Notable clubs: Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan

Despite his injuries, Ronaldo's record in front of goal was phenomenal. The striker won two Ballon d'Or trophies, and he was named the Best FIFA Men's Player on three occasions, each time with a different club (Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid).

The Brazilian won five trophies for his beloved nation, including two FIFA World Cups, in 1994 and 2002. During the 2002 tournament, the striker finished as the top scorer, winning the Golden Boot in the process, ending the World Cup with eight goals to his name. Unquestionably, one of the best players to ever play for Brazil. There'll be a few who believe he's one of the best of all time, and Marcelo was lucky enough to play with the forward - albeit just 33 minutes.

Left-Wing - Neymar

Notable clubs: Barcelona, PSG

Neymar was supposed to become the greatest footballer in the world when he broke through at Santos. He had the ability and flair to beat just about anyone on the pitch and fans were very excited when he broke through. A move to Barcelona was the necessary step to introduce him to the world. It seemed inevitable that he would be Messi's successor in Spain.

That didn't happen, though, and he decided to move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. Unfortunately, the Ligue 1 side soon signed Kylian Mbappe and the Brazilian wasn't allowed to be the star there either. Still, he has been absolutely incredible throughout his entire career - with Marcelo having the pleasure of sharing the same turf as the tricky winger over 50 times, all for the national side.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (Correct as of 03/04/2024)