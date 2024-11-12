Ecuador international Marco Angulo has died at the age of 22, just over a month after being seriously injured in a car crash, his club have announced. On October 7, Angulo, who was on loan at LDU Quito from MLS side FC Cincinnati, was involved in the crash during the early hours in Quito, Ecuador's capital.

The vehicle, carrying five people, collided with a metal structure on the motorway, as reported by The Athletic. Along with Angulo, Roberto Cabezas Simisterra, a defender for Independiente Juniors, and Victor Charcopa Nazareno also lost their lives in the incident, while the condition of the other two passengers remains unknown.

Reports in Ecuador said he underwent several operations and spent over a week in intensive care, before passing away on Monday night. Angulo had been rushed to hospital and underwent surgery to release pressure inside his head. He also sustained a lung contusion which required a chest tube. "With deep sorrow and sadness, we regret to have to inform you of the death of our dear player Marco Angulo," LDU Quito, who play in Ecuador's top flight, said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"We convey our condolences to his family and his loved ones. His passing is an irreparable loss which will leave an indelible mark in our hearts. May he rest in peace."

Angulo played 16 times for LDU Quito, with his final appearance coming the day before the crash which claimed his life. Angulo had a contract with FC Cincinnati that ran until 2025, having made 30 appearances for the club. At international level, he earned three caps for Ecuador, with his debut coming in a 0-0 draw against Iraq in November 2022. His final appearance for his country was as a substitute in a 3-1 victory over Bolivia in June.

"The Ecuadorian Football Association expresses its deepest sympathy over the death of Marco Angulo," a statement from the governing body read.