Marco Materazzi has confirmed what he said to Zinedine Zidane that sparked one of the most shocking incidents in World Cup history.

During extra-time in the 2006 World Cup final, Zidane sensationally headbutted Materazzi in his last appearance in professional football.

The France captain, who had enjoyed a magnificent tournament and almost single-handedly dragged his team through the knockout stages, was sent off in the 110th minute after losing his temper with the Italian defender.

Because it was an off-the-ball incident, almost nobody spotted what had just occurred - including referee Horacio Elizondo.

"At one moment I saw Materazzi lying on the floor, about thirty or forty metres away, and so I stopped the game,” the Argentina match official said, per AS, in 2018. “Swiftly, through our intercoms, I asked my assistants what happened. Surprisingly, both of them replied to me, 'we saw absolutely nothing’.”

However, Elizondo’s fourth official Luis Medina Cantelejo had seen what had just unfolded - and his account led to Zidane’s dismissal. Remember, the summer of 2006 was long before the days of VAR.

"Dreadful, Zidane's headbutt on Materazzi was dreadful... F***! Zidane headbutted Materazzi. When you see the video you will not believe me,” Cantelejo responded.

Millions of football fans around the world found themselves in the same boat when the replays were shown.

Zidane, one of the greatest footballers of all time who was potentially 10-15 minutes away from further cementing his status as a GOAT contender, had inexplicably ended his career in disgrace.

The images of the French maestro walking to the dressing room, head bowed, past the World Cup trophy are iconic.

What on earth did Materazzi say to Zidane to spark such an extreme reaction? Needless to say, the rumour mill went into complete overdrive after the final. People wanted answers. They needed answers.

What did Materazzi say to Zidane?

Almost two decades later and some people are still unsure over the exact words that were used by Materazzi.

During a new interview with IFTV, Materazzi was asked the question. He then confirmed exactly what was said.

“My trash talking was nothing [compared to what is said in the NBA].

“He offered me his jersey. I said ‘no, I prefer your sister’.”

Watch the clip here:

What else did Materazzi say about the Zidane headbutt?

“Many newspapers destroyed me,” Materazzi added during the interview. “A tabloid in London wrote very bad words on me. I won against them - and that’s not normal. I won in the courts.”

Asked if he thought ‘wow’ after sending off Zidane, Materazzi said: “No, I never thought ‘wow’ because the game [hadn’t finished]. But when he did it, I was on the floor. If you look at me, I never get up. No red card, I never get up!”