Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi has revealed that he once lost it with Mario Balotelli after the striker said he was going to play badly.

The defender was furious with the young forward after Inter's match against Barcelona in the 2010 Champions League semi-finals, a game that has become famous for Balotelli's actions on the pitch.

Balotelli has been known to baffle and anger some of those he has worked with in the past.

Jose Mourinho branded him “unmanageable” after getting sent off, and Roberto Mancini infamously became irate when Balotelli attempted a back-heel in a pre-season friendly.

And that’s without even mentioning him letting fireworks off in his bathroom and his other antics off the pitch…

Materazzi explains why he gave Balotelli “a good beating”

And now, we can add this story from his former teammate Materazzi to the list of wild Balotelli moments.

Back in 2010, Mourinho’s Inter were on track for a trio of trophies: the Serie A title, the Italian Cup, and the Champions League.

Barcelona travelled to Italy for the first leg of their semi-final, with the Italian side winning 3-1.

However, Balotelli angered the home crowd by throwing his shirt on the floor.

He was criticised by his teammates after the game, with midfielder Dejan Stankovic saying, “He's like a child.”

However, Materazzi, who was on the bench for that game, has since revealed he lost it with Balotelli.

“I gave him a good beating, it's true. I love Mario, but he really deserved it that day,' he explained on Instagram, as per the Daily Mail.

“We've become friends again now, practically brothers, but he did something that day that he really should not have done. Throwing his shirt to the ground after the final whistle wasn't even the worst of it.”

According to Materazzi, Balotelli had already angered his teammates before he lost it on the pitch.

“Before the game, on the team bus, he told us: 'Today I'm going to play badly,' so I promised to make him pay if he did,” the Italian said.

“When he came off the bench, he tried a shot from midfield rather than going on the counter. Diego Milito wanted to kill him.

“We believed in Mario, he scored many goals and contributed to the victory, but a week after that, I asked Mourinho to put me against Balotelli in the training ground games between ranks.

“After a few seconds, I'd sent him back to the dressing room.”

Fortunately for Inter, Balotelli’s petulance did not cost them in that year’s competition.

They beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate, before triumphing against Bayern Munich in the final to complete a treble that season.

However, that would be Balotelli’s final achievement with the Italian side, departing for Manchester City in the summer of 2010.

Where is Balotelli now?

After stints at multiple clubs in England, Italy, and France, Balotelli has spent this season playing for FC Sion in the Swiss league.

But even there, he has struggled to stay out of the spotlight.

Soon after joining, the striker missed training after leaving a bar late in the night.

And later in the season, fans even burned his shirt.

Given that he was capable of being an incredible player on his day, it makes you wonder what he could have been…