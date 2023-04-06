Marco Materazzi has jokingly shared his parting words with Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese coach made a swift exit following Inter Milan's Champions League final triumph over Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu in 2010.

The victory meant that Mourinho had guided his Inter side to a historic treble of trophies in the 2009/10 campaign. However, 'The Special One' couldn't bring himself to go back to the dressing room with his players, as he knew that he was set to leave the club and would be managing Real Madrid in the very same dressing room the next season.

Speaking to The Athletic in 2020, Mourinho admitted that he 'ran away' from his players after the match.

"I was on the pitch with them in the celebrations, in the medals, in the cup. I was with them but then I didn’t go back to the dressing room because I didn’t want to say goodbye.

"It was too hard for me and I didn’t want to leave with them for Milan because people were saying I had a contract with Real Madrid. It was not true. I had an agreement, but I did not have a contract signed.

"I really wanted to go to Real Madrid at that time. I really wanted to try to win the Spanish league after the English and Italian leagues - but I feared that if I go back to Milan with the team and, with the reaction of the players and the fans, I was afraid of not being able to leave. I can say that I ran away. I ran away from them."

Realising that it would simply be too emotionally tough for him to return to the Italian capital with his squad, Mourinho hatched a plan to make a swift exit from the Bernabeu - and would have got away with it had he not bumped into Materazzi by chance as he was leaving the stadium.

Spotting Materazzi, Mourinho quickly stopped his car and rushed over to hug his player before he left. Their tearful embrace was captured by the world's media and soon went viral.

Mourinho would later remark: "When I had these last words with Materazzi, it was like I was hugging every player."

What did Materazzi say to Mourinho during their tearful hug after the 2010 Champions League final?

In a recent interview with Italian Football TV, Materazzi spoke of his great respect for Mourinho, before telling an amusing tale of their final farewell at Inter.

You can check out the clip for yourself below.

Video: Marco Materazzi tells the story of his emotional embrace with Jose Mourinho

"Mourinho was special, he knew the names of all our children and our wives. Nobody else had ever done that for me. For me, it was not a big surprise, but for my wife, when he met her and said 'Hello Daniela', it was," recalled Materazzi.

Jose was always going to be a hard act to follow at Inter - and so it proved for his replacement Rafa Benitez, who arrived at the San Siro shortly after Mourinho's departure.

When asked what he said to Mourinho during their brief encounter outside the Bernabeu in 2010, Materazzi jested: "I told him "f**k you" because he was leaving me with Benitez," before everyone in the studio erupts with laughter.

Materazzi, of course, was having a laugh with the broadcasters, but it's fair to say that Benitez wasn't a success during his brief stint with Inter.

The Spaniard arrived in June 2010 and had been sacked by Christmas of the same year having slipped to sixth in Serie A.

Mourinho, meanwhile, went on to spend three seasons in charge of Real Madrid - the highlight of which was a record-breaking La Liga title win in 2011/12.