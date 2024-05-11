Highlights Manchester United should consider RB Leipzig's Marco Rose as a replacement for underperforming Erik ten Hag.

Rose has a successful track record at Leipzig, but he may leave if the team fails to secure Xavi Simons.

Thomas Tuchel could be a potential candidate for the Man Utd managerial role, expressing interest in returning to the Premier League.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new manager in the summer with Erik ten Hag underperforming at Old Trafford, and Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley has urged the Red Devils to take a look at RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose.

United have struggled to hit the heights they would have expected this season after an impressive campaign previously. Last term, the Manchester club qualified for Champions League football while also lifting the Carabao Cup cup, but they face a fight to even reach the Europa League this time around.

The Red Devils have undoubtedly failed to progress under ten Hag this campaign, and with INEOS arriving earlier in the year, they could be looking to make a change in the dugout.

Marco Rose Should be Looked at by Man Utd

He's done an impressive job with RB Leipzig

Sky Sports pundit Critchley has discussed a potential replacement for ten Hag, recommending that United take a look at RB Leipzig manager Rose...

"But I really do think Man United should take a look at Marco Rose. If reports are to be believed that Xavi Simons wants a permanent move this summer, and Leipzig don't land him... I wouldn't be surprised if he walked."

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, who has been one of the Bundesliga outfit's best players this season, could remain with Paris Saint-Germain next term. The Dutch international is currently on loan at Leipzig, but the German club can't afford a loan move and PSG don't want to sell him.

Rose might not be happy with the lack of ambition shown if they fail to secure Simons, and if Critchley is correct, he could be on the market in the summer. The 47-year-old has won the German Cup and Super Cup during his time at Leipzig, while also lifting a host of trophies with Red Bull Salzburg.

Although there are no fresh links between Rose and United ahead of the summer, the Leipzig boss was reportedly a candidate to take over from Jose Mourinho in 2019. An appointment failed to materialise, but it will be interesting to see whether he's considered if they make a decision on ten Hag later this year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Rose has averaged 2.04 points per game since moving to RB Leipzig back in 2022.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Chase £190m Duo 'Recommended' by Scouts Joao Neves and Antonio Silva have been excellent for Benfica since breaking into the squad and Man Utd could profit

Thomas Tuchel Would 'Relish' Man Utd Challenge

He wants a Premier League return

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has recently admitted that he loves the Premier League, hinting that he might have unfinished business in England. The German boss will leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the season, meaning he's guaranteed to be available.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tuchel could be a good fit for United, and he would relish the challenge of moving to Old Trafford. Tuchel is said to be 'shell-shocked' with how his time at Chelsea ended and still feels upset about the situation.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt