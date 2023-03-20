Fulham boss Marco Silva didn't hold back with his thoughts on referee Chris Kavanagh after his side suffered an incredible collapse during their FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United on Sunday.

With 18 minutes of the match remaining, the Cottagers led 1-0 thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal and were on course for an upset victory at Old Trafford.

Then, within the space of 40 seconds, Fulham went into meltdown as Kavanagh went over to the VAR monitor to review whether Willian had intentionally handled a Jadon Sancho shot inside the box.

Silva himself saw the visitors' first red card of the afternoon after confronting the referee on the touchline.

Willian was next to be dismissed seconds later for his handball offence - and he was soon joined by a raging Mitrovic, who put his hands on Kavanagh while protesting the decision.

After all the chaos had finally died down, Bruno Fernandes converted the spot-kick to bring United level.

With their opponents reduced to nine men, it didn't take long for Erik ten Hag's side to take control of the tie.

Marcel Sabitzer gave the Red Devils the lead two minutes later, before Fernandes rubber-stamped United's passage through to the semi-finals with his second goal of the match in stoppage time.

The hosts now advance to play Brighton for a place in the final. However, despite having been knocked out, Fulham can still expect to hear plenty more about their conduct, both on and off the pitch.

The FA are inevitably going to investigate the incident which saw Mitrovic make physical contact with the referee. However, Silva might also be receiving a call for the authorities to explain his post-match comments about Kavanagh.

When speaking to the media, the 47-year-old Portuguese coach claimed he had been worried about Kavanagh's appointment before the match, suggesting that the Manchester-based official had treated his side poorly in previous games this season.

You can check out his savage assessment of the referee below.

Video: Marco Silva hits out at Chris Kavanagh after Man Utd 3-1 Fulham

"It's difficult for us to understand," began Silva, via the Daily Mail.

"Unfortunately for us we have been very unlucky with Chris Kavanagh this season, many moments.

"Chris was in a game we played away at West Ham where we lost with two clear handballs. We received the apology because of the mistakes. The last game at Leeds in the FA Cup it was him again. And for a game that is the quarter-finals, it's him again."

Silva went on to explain that he felt the officials had caved under the pressure of overseeing a major cup tie at the 'Theatre of Dreams', arguing that his side should have been awarded an early penalty of their own.

"It is the first moments of the game, it is a clear penalty on Mitro," he declared.

"Luke Shaw pushed Mitro. The referee is in a position to see, the VAR in their office for sure. No one checks, no sees, no one wants to see it.

"It cannot be in a quarter-final and both teams have to have the same conditions. There is pressure to play United away at Old Trafford. The referee sometimes feels the pressure because they are here. It is really difficult to accept the things that are happening this season week by week.

"Until that moment, until the penalty and the red card, we were clearly the best team on the pitch. For 70 minutes we dominated them, matched them clearly until that moment."

Silva: 'I did not say anything to deserve red card'

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Silva also said that he felt harshly treated by his own red card.

"In all the moments, we should control the emotions of the game. Of course, we are human beings but we have to understand the business.

"If I got the red card for being out of my area, I have to accept it because I didn't say anything to make him give me the red card – even though he did not listen what I said to him.

"I should not be sent off. It is a situation where I have to be there in the difficult moment for my players to protect them from the decisions."

Although their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign is now over, Fulham have still had an impressive season.

Tipped by many for a relegation battle back in August, the west London side currently sit in ninth place heading into the final international break of the season.

European qualification might now prove beyond them, but fans will still be hopeful that their side can finish their Premier League campaign strongly.

Depending on how the FA view Sunday's incidents, they may well have to deal with extended suspensions for both Silva and top-scorer Mitrovic.