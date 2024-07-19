Highlights Fulham have already lost two key players in Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha this summer.

Fluminense's Andre and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe could represent fine additions to Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva also reportedly interested in Scott McTominay from Manchester United.

Fulham manager Marco Silva looks to have a summer of transition on his hands ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. After a season full of highs and lows in 2023-24 saw a comfortable end with safety confirmed, the west London club finished in 13th, winning just two of their last nine matches in the league.

After notable wins against Tottenham, Manchester United, and Arsenal last term, a higher place in the Premier League is surely in Silva's sights. However, after a number of key outgoings, the Portuguese's challenge will be in regrouping and building a stronger side to aid that search for consistency. This is what a dream summer transfer window could look like off the back of the key departures of Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha.

Key Outgoings

Joao Palhinha, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby De Cordova-Reid

The main departure that Marco Silva will have to adapt to, is that of Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese defensive midfielder departed to Bayern Munich on the 11 July 2024 on a four-year deal for €51 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, potentially taking the overall fee to €56 million (£47.4 million).

Another problem for Silva, is illustrated by the outgoing Tosin Adarabioyo. The towering 6 ft 5 centre-back was a key performer for the Craven Cottage residents last term, as well as in in his team's promotion from the Championship the season prior. He was one of a number of players that didn't renew their contracts in 2023-24 and departed to Chelsea for free - signing a four-year contract with the fellow-west London club.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid was another who didn't sign another deal. He left for newly promoted Leicester City, while Slovakian goalkeeper Marek Rodak, Dutch defender Terrence Kongolo, and Australian midfielder Tyrese Francois go into free agency.

Things could get worse, as Andreas Pereira's status came under question in June. The Brazilian international midfielder's contract with Fulham runs to the summer of 2026, yet he has recently been linked with moves to Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Pereira scored three times and registered seven assists in 34 Premier League starts last term, and has reportedly held in-house discussions with his agent over potential options, yet the details remain vague.

Cottagers stalwart Tim Ream was also allegedly in advanced talks to join Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC, too. The 37-year-old only signed a contract extension running until June 2025 back in December 2023 but the MLS outfit are interested in a move.

Related Exclusive: Fulham at Risk of Losing £230,000-a-Week Trio After Palhinha Fulham are looking to fend off interest in Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson and Andreas Pereira

Dream Incomings

Emile Smith-Rowe, Andre, Teden Mengi, Scott McTominay

The first order of business for Fulham may be to fill the void left by Palhinha. According to Brazilian journalist Felipe Lemos, the club are in pole position to sign 23-year-old Fluminense and Selecao midfielder Andre. Talks are said to have accelerated, with the negotiations looking at around £25million initial fee plus £5m add-ons, to be finalised in the next few days. Andre could sign with Fulham on a five-year contract.

Ahead of Andre in the midfield, another prospective signing would be that of Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe. In fact, Fulham have had an initial offer rejected for the Gunners' winger. The midfield is said to be very popular among fans and players at the Emirates but, according to BBC Sport, Fulham are weighing up whether to renew their efforts to sign the three-cap England international in the coming days.

In terms of filling for Tosin Aderabioyo, Silva and his recruitment team have narrowed the ideal replacements down to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Luton Town's Teden Mengi. However, according to a report from TEAMtalk, Fulham and Crystal Palace have both failed with their attempts to sign Chalobah so far this summer. While he is open to a loan move for regular first-team action, Chalobah is in no hurry to leave the Blues with his contract running until 2028. This has reportedly frustrated some higher-ups, as they want to cash in on him as soon as possible as the academy graduate's sale represents pure profit.

In the case of Mengi, he joined the Hatters on a free transfer at the beginning of the last campaign from Manchester United and appeared 30 times in the Premier League to impress on multiple occasions with boisterous and athletic defending at the fore. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, both Nice and Fulham are keen on signing him this summer, with the former seeing him as a potential replacement for Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Fulham might see Mengi as a perfect successor to Tosin. However, his reported value at between 12m and 14m euros (£10-£11.7m) could easily be turned down by those that value him higher at now-Championship Luton.

There are also reports that Fulham are weighing up a second bid for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. According to SkySports, the Cottagers already had a bid of £17million rejected by the Old Trafford side. But with the midfield departement crying out for a reshuffle, the Scottish international could be the perfect fit.

Andre's Domestic Career Averages Compared to Joao Palhinha Andre Joao Palhinha Pass completion percentage 92.9 83.9 Ball recoveries 7.57 6.25 Tackles 1.83 4.04 Interceptions 1.13 1.26 Blocks 1.09 1.54

Statistics courtesy of FBREF and WhoScored. Correct as of 18/07/2024