Tottenham Hotspur have Fulham manager Marco Silva on their shortlist of potential replacements for Ange Postecoglou, and according to TBR Football, they will be forced to pay £8m to prise him away from the Cottagers.

Silva, who has been described as a 'genius' who is 'better than Postecoglou', has Fulham competing for European places in the Premier League this season and has done an excellent job since joining the capital club. The Cottagers returned to the Premier League back in 2022, and Silva has now transformed them into an established club in England's top flight.

Heading into the international break, Fulham sit in eighth place in the table, just four points off the top four. In contrast, Postecoglou is under pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his side competing towards the bottom of the league.

Tottenham Must Pay £8m for Marco Silva

He's on Spurs' shortlist

According to a report from TBR Football, if Tottenham want to make a move to appoint Fulham manager Silva as a replacement for Postecoglou, they will have to fork out £8m to trigger his release clause. The hefty fee could be a deterrent for Spurs, especially as they will likely have to pay to sack Postecoglou.

Fulham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 =7th Losses 8 =5th Goals scored 43 11th Goals conceded 38 =8th Shots Taken Per Game 13.7 9th xG 45.61 12th

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Tottenham do have Silva on their shortlist of potential managers, alongside Andoni Iraola and Thomas Frank. It appears that Iraola is the top candidate, but Silva is admired by Spurs.

As it stands, Postecoglou remains in his position, but it could be a crucial few months for the Australian manager. Spurs have been eliminated from all domestic cup competitions, while they're struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League. Tottenham do remain in the Europa League, facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 78 of his 174 games in charge of Fulham.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-03-25.