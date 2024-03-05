Highlights West Ham could look to appoint Fulham manager Marco Silva as a replacement for David Moyes.

Moyes is under pressure and the Hammers have delayed contract talks.

West Ham's attacking statistics in the Premier League this season show cause for concern.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and Fulham's Marco Silva could now emerge as a candidate to replace him, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It's been an overall comfortable season for the Hammers, but their form has taken a dip over the last few months. Moyes has managed to get a tune out of his players over the last few games, beating Brentford and Everton, but they hadn't won in the eight games previous to that.

Silva is admired alongside trio of managers

If West Ham opt to bring in a manager from within the Premier League, then Fulham's Silva could emerge as a candidate for the capital club, according to GMS sources. As it stands, Moyes is under pressure to turn things around and he's yet to sign a new deal despite the Scottish manager claiming he's been offered an extension.

Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, will also be explored by the Hammers. Alongside Silva and Tuchel, technical director Tim Steidten also admires Paulo Fonseca, who is currently in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Lille, and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

The Hammers appear to be casting their net wide in search of a potential replacement for Moyes.

West Ham Premier League Stats 2023/2024 Stats Output Rank Goals per match 1.6 9th Goals conceded per match 1.7 13th Touches inside opposition box 564 18th Expected goals 37.4 12th Shots on target per match 4.0 16th Average possession 41.1% 16th Correct as of 05/03/2024

David Moyes' Future Hangs in the Balance

The Hammers Might Not Renew His Contract

According to MailOnline, West Ham have decided to delay offering Moyes a new contract after a tricky run of form over the last few months. The news broke after a heavy defeat at home to Arsenal, where West Ham supporters were seen leaving early after a dismal display at the London Stadium.

Moyes' contract will expire at the end of the current campaign, meaning they have an opportunity to go in a new direction. Although the Scottish manager has brought success to the club, winning the Europa Conference League last season, some of the fanbase have concerns over the style of play.

As detailed earlier in the article, West Ham's attacking stats leave a lot to be desired. Although they've picked up some impressive results over the course of the campaign, some of the supporters will want to see a more attractive style of play. In reality, it's all about finding the balance, and the Hammers will have an important decision to make in the summer when Moyes' contract is due to expire.

