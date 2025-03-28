Marco van Basten is one of the most successful individuals in football history, having picked up three Ballon d'Or awards in his career, which was cut short by injury. The Dutch legend knows what it takes to make it at the very top of the sport, and hasn't been afraid to give his opinions since hanging up his boots over 30 years ago.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are certainly the best two players to have graced the game after Van Basten's playing era. However, the retired striker still rates three players higher than the modern-day duo when listing his all-time greats.

Speaking in 2022, the Ajax and AC Milan icon snubbed both Messi and Ronaldo when naming his three greatest players of all time (per MARCA). But he did include the pair when listing the seven players he considers in the GOAT conversation.

Pele

Brazil