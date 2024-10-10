Manchester United's disastrous start to the 2024/25 season has landed several first-team players under major scrutiny, but Marco Van Basten has identified one summer signing in particular who has been especially underwhelming following his recent transfer.

The club paid a total package of around £50 million for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, but the Uruguayan has been unable to leave his mark, which has subsequently seen him receive heavy criticism for his performances, despite just five appearances in the shirt. A ruthless Van Basten wasn't afraid to voice his opinion about the player, notwithstanding such minimal game time.

Van Basten Lambasts Underwhelming Ugarte

He has described the transfer as 'bizarre'

Confounded by the "bizarre" decision to sign Manuel Ugarte last summer, Van Basten went on to say he is "not even worth 25%" of the transfer fee paid for his services.

Such harsh words followed after the 23-year-old was left as an unused substitute in both of his side's last two fixtures, against Porto and Aston Villa respectively. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, he has mustered just over 100 league minutes, including just the single start in a crushing 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Manuel Ugarte's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Appearances 3 Minutes 105 Pass Completion 94.2% Tackles 8 Progressive passes 3 Aerial duels won 1 WhoScored Rating 6.30

Understandably, the dismal ambiance surrounding the club at the moment, coupled with sparse opportunities to impress, has created a tough environment for any player to thrive, even more so for a foreign young talent. However, simultaneously, a lofty fee was paid for Ugarte's signature, and the player was expected to plug key gaps in defensive midfield, which he has not yet shown the capacity to do. Ultimately, though, it may be a little too early to conclusively comment on Ugarte's season, despite Van Basten's merciless comments.

Manchester United Struggles Continue

Erik ten Hag's tenure may be coming to a close

Ranking 14th in the Premier League table, Manchester United are possible at one of their lowest points in recent history, and with performances continuing to stagnate, there is little optimism for supporters to look forward to. Many are demanding some form of change, and there is a growing sense that Ten Hag's days as head coach may well be numbered.

According to reports, the club's top brass have previously shortlisted a number of potential candidates to replace the Dutchman, including Thomas Tuchel and Simone Inzaghi. However, a recent board meeting resulted in Ten Hag seemingly avoiding the sack, at least for the time being, and this may signify his final opportunity to turn the tide at Old Trafford.

