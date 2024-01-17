Highlights Aston Villa's interest in signing Marcos Acuna from Sevilla has been ongoing, with Unai Emery expressing admiration for the player.

Acuna hasn't had a standout season for Sevilla and at 32, investing in him may not be the best move for Villa.

However, Emery has a strong liking for Acuna, which could prompt Villa to pursue the deal.

Aston Villa could look to pursue a move to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna during the January transfer window after showing an interest in the summer, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuit.

The left-back position has been a bit of a problem for Unai Emery this season, with Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno both suffering from injury issues throughout the campaign. Although it might not seem like an immediate priority considering the options that Villa have, Emery might want to find some consistency in the position.

The Villans have previously shown an interest in prising Acuna away from Sevilla, with Emery expressing his admiration for the player when the Midlands outfit were linked with a move in the summer. However, at the age of 32, there is certainly an argument that it wouldn't make a lot of sense to invest in a player who is reaching the latter stages of his career.

Emery a huge fan of Marcos Acuna

During the summer transfer window, Football Insider claimed that Acuna had agreed personal terms with Villa ahead of a possible move. Monchi, Villa's sporting director, will be well aware of Acuna's capabilities after working with him during his time with Sevilla. A move failed to come to fruition, but Emery admitted that he was a player that he rated highly...

"Marcos Acuna is a very good player. Monchi knows him very good. I've played a lot against him and he's a very good player. But we know he's injured now but in our mind, it’s to try to complete our squad with the best possibility of players."

Marcos Acuna vs Lucas Digne vs Alex Moreno Stats Acuna Digne Moreno Appearances 7 (1) 18 3 (5) Goals 0 0 1 Assists 0 2 0 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 1.6 0.8 Tackles Per Game 1.5 1.7 0.8 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 1.1 0.4 Match rating 6.46 6.89 6.53 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 16/01/2024

Acuna hasn't featured an awful lot for the Spanish outfit this season and when he has been selected, the Argentinian World Cup winner has hardly set the world alight. At the age of 32, Acuna should be a guaranteed starter who has been performing consistently in La Liga if Villa are to even consider bringing him to the club. With two reasonable options at left-back, a move for Acuna might not make an awful lot of sense at this time.

Dean Jones - Emery has a real fondness towards Acuna

Jones has suggested that Emery has a 'real fondness' towards Acuna, which could prompt Villa to reignite their interest in the defender. The journalist adds that there is a small possibility that this is a deal that the Midlands outfit look to pursue in the near future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They got seemingly very close to pushing this one over the line in the summer and it didn't happen. I think from that moment, I was very sceptical about it ever rearing its head again and actually becoming something that was actually reasonable. But here we are, again, and Villa are being linked with him. And I think there's a small possibility that is something that they look to press on with. I think that one of the things we have to consider here is that Emery himself has a real fondness towards the player. I think that that's probably the one thing that makes me take this so seriously."

Aston Villa willing to offload Jhon Duran

In what may have come as a bit of a surprise to Villa fans considering his lack of impact for the club, a report from journalist Nathan Gissing has claimed that Chelsea have discussed the prospect of signing striker Jhon Duran as a short-term option. The 20-year-old is currently playing second fiddle to Ollie Watkins under Emery and will undoubtedly be frustrated by his lack of minutes.

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa would accept the right offer for Duran during the January transfer window. It could prompt the Villans to sign a different profile of player before the window slams shut at the end of the month, but we're yet to see Chelsea make an official approach for Duran.