Arsenal discussed a move to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

With Aaron Ramsdale's future uncertain, the Gunners were in the market to sign a new number two goalkeeper. Ramsdale eventually completed a move to fellow Premier League side Southampton, leaving Mikel Arteta short of options between the sticks.

Neto arrived on loan from Bournemouth, but Arteta's recruitment team were discussing other alternatives. Bettinelli, who is far down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, was discussed by Arsenal.

Arsenal Internally Discuss Bettinelli

Sam Tickle was also an option

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea goalkeeper Bettinelli was discussed by the Arsenal hierarchy during the summer transfer window. It's understood that Wolves' Dan Bentley and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle were also considered before Edu Gaspar organised a loan deal with Bournemouth for Neto.

Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 6 5 2 Champions League 1 1 0 FA Cup 1 2 0 EFL Cup 2 3 1 Community Shield 1 1 0

Despite being Arsenal's starting goalkeeper in the 2022/2023 season, Ramsdale lost his place as number one to David Raya, who arrived from Brentford. The England international was clearly frustrated with the lack of minutes and pursued a departure in the summer transfer window.

Although not a major blow for the Gunners with Raya the first choice, it was important that they replaced Ramsdale. Tommy Setford, who is just 18 years old, is now considered the third choice, meaning he would be forced to step in between the sticks if a new signing wasn't made and Raya was injured.

Raya has slotted in impressively since initially joining on loan before his move was made permanent. Neto has now come in to play second fiddle to the Spanish goalkeeper, and he's a more than capable backup considering the number of games he played for Bournemouth last season.

It's unclear whether Chelsea would have been willing to allow Bettinelli to depart to a London rival, despite him clearly only being a backup option, but the Gunners have solved the goalkeeping situation by acquiring Neto.

Arsenal Agreed Favourable Sterling Terms

They secured him on deadline day

Bettinelli wasn't the only Chelsea player considered by Arsenal in the summer transfer window, with Raheem Sterling signed from the west London outfit. The England international joined on loan in the final hours of the window, and Edu has managed to secure the experienced forward on favourable terms.

It's understood that Arsenal didn't pay a loan fee to bring Sterling to the Emirates Stadium this summer, while they will only pay around half of his £300k-a-week wages. Sterling's salary package was always going to be a deterrent to potential suitors, but Arsenal have managed to negotiate a financially smart deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-09-24.