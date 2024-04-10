Highlights Liverpool are targeting Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, and the could pursue Marcus Edwards after.

Edwards could fill Salah's role and a move could be straightforward.

Edwards is keen on a Premier League return, and he may have an opportunity to join Liverpool under Amorim.

Liverpool are pushing to bring Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to the club, and reports have suggested that he might look to target Marcus Edwards in the summer transfer window if he does make the move to Anfield.

Solving the managerial situation is likely to be a priority for the Merseyside outfit over the next few weeks, but Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will also be preparing for the summer market. Reinforcements will be necessary at the end of the campaign if Liverpool want to continue competing for the Premier League title.

Liverpool Could Move for Marcus Edwards

Amorim could play a part in a deal

Reports in Portugal have suggested that if Amorim, who is a target for Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp, departs, then some of the Sporting squad could follow him through the exit door. Marcus Edwards, who 'leaves people for dead' according to Owen Hargreaves, has been named as someone who could make the move to Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Marcus Edwards vs Sporting CP squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 (7) 13th Goals 4 =6th Assists 3 =8th Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 7.04 4th Correct as of 10/04/2024

The English winger, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur, reportedly has a £52m release clause in his contract, meaning the Reds could prise him away with ease. Edwards plays in a similar role to Mohamed Salah, and with the Egyptian forward attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, the 25-year-old could be eyed as his replacement.

Going from Salah to Edwards might be considered a bit of a downgrade considering what the former has achieved in the game, but if Amorim was to head to Anfield, then a move could make sense. The English winger might feel he has unfinished business in his home country, and he won't need any time to adapt to Amorim's demands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Edwards played just 15 minutes of first-team football for Tottenham Hotspur before they sold him.

Edwards Wants Premier League Return

Liverpool could look to take advantage

With first-team opportunities limited during his time at Tottenham, Edwards made the bold decision to head to Portugal in search of regular minutes. It's certainly paid off, with the 25-year-old flourishing for Sporting, but he's more than hinted that a return to the Premier League would be of interest to him in the future.

After Edwards faced his former club Spurs back in 2022, the tricky winger admitted that he would like to play in England again one day...

"It's home, so of course I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I just focus on what I'm doing here for now."

Liverpool could have a real opportunity to prise Edwards away from Sporting due to his release clause, desire to play in the Premier League, and his links to Amorim.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt