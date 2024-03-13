Highlights Washington's signing of Marcus Mariota hints to what the Commanders might do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Kliff Kingsbury's history with quarterbacks suggests Jayden Daniels could develop nicely in Washington.

Mariota offers mentorship to young QBs and injury prevention for potential future picks.

The Washington Commanders have been swirling with draft rumors following the team's acquisition of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

The Kingsbury addition sparked rumors given his ties to the consensus top pick, Caleb Williams, who Kingsbury worked with as an offensive analyst for the USC Trojans last season. Following the news of Kingsbury landing with the Commanders, Williams took no time to congratulate his former coach via Instagram.

These rumors didn't stop the Commanders from signing former first-round pick Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $6 million deal. In his nine-year career, Mariota has thrown for a total of 15,820 yards and 93 touchdowns with 55 interceptions.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has also added 17 rushing touchdowns with over 2,000 yards on the ground in his career. Signing Mariota could offer some insight into whom the Commanders could draft second overall in the upcoming draft, but it won't be Williams.

Mariota’s Style of Play Closely Resembles a Draft Target at No. 2

Mariota signing hints at who the Commanders could take second overall

Though he hasn't lived up to the first-round billing he boasted coming out of Oregon in 2015, Mariota has given solid performances for several teams around the NFL, as a starter and backup.

Looking to his role in Washington, Mariota steps in as a solid veteran option under center and could mentor a potential draft target for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels, if they select him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jayden Daniels College Stats Season Games Pass Yards TD INT Completion % 2019 12 2,943 17 2 60.7% 2020 4 701 5 1 58.3% 2021 13 2,380 10 10 65.4% 2022 14 2,913 17 3 68.6% 2023 12 3,812 40 4 72.2%

Daniels has grown into the consensus pick for the Commanders at second overall following the Chicago Bears' reported interest in selecting Williams at No. 1. Daniels gives Washington their quarterback of the future, stepping into an offense with Mariota and Kingsbury to help him develop.

Kingsbury has been a quarterback whisperer in his time as a coach, NFL or college, working with quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and most recently, Williams at USC. Drafting Daniels could allow Kingsbury to help him develop, similar to his situation with Murray when the Arizona Cardinals drafted him first overall in 2019.

Mariota's rushing upside is similar to that of Daniels, who rushed for over 1,100 yards last season during his Heisman Trophy campaign. Signing Mariota in free agency gives the Commanders a similar option to Daniels barring injury, if they were to draft him that is.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jayden Daniels is the first and only quarterback in NCAA history to record at least 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a single game. Daniels did so in a 52-35 win over Florida where he was responsible for five touchdowns.

Mariota also has value in preventing injury for Daniels, as the quarterback has been the subject of numerous big hits in his collegiate career, something teams don't want to see in the NFL. Preaching the importance of sliding over taking big hits could prove Mariota's value as a veteran leader and mentor.

If Daniels is the route the Commanders are leaning toward, adding Mariota could be a crucial under-the-radar signing.

