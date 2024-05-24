Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers missed Jarrett Allen's impact against the Boston Celtics, changing their dynamic.

Allen's standout playoff performance was cut short by a rib injury against the Orlando Magic.

Reports suggest the Cavaliers may be moving on from Allen post-firing of JB Bickerstaff.

Jarrett Allen has been a very important and impactful player for the Cleveland Cavaliers since his arrival in 2021 due to the four-team blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

To start the playoffs, he was clearly the Cavaliers' second most important player, but he went down with a rib injury in game four, missing the rest of the postseason.

Marcus Morris went on the Run It Back podcast this morning and had this to say regarding Allen's injury via Run It Back on X:

"You don't have an option to rehab, but you got an option to play. I can't speak on how bad it was for Jarrett [Allen]. If you put me in that same position, do I play? Yes... Orlando was a very physical, physical ass series, so I wasn't surprised he didn't come back in that one. Little bit surprised about the Boston one."

Morris played well in game 5 against the Boston Celtics during Allen's absence, but his statement about Allen shows a clear disconnect in chemistry within the locker room.

Cavaliers Missed Allen's Impact Against Celtics

Allen's presence would have made the Boston series completely different

Allen has been a key cog in the Cavaliers rebounding their franchise. He and the Cavaliers have both improved over the last few seasons, but there are reports the Cavaliers could be moving on from one of their star players.

That player could ultimately be Allen. The Cavaliers seem eager to retool for contention, especially after the firing of JB Bickerstaff.

Although Allen could potentially be on the move, he was stellar again this season and to start the postseason. He put up a career-high in points per game while continuing to prove his worth on the defensive end.

In the playoffs, he played amazingly and made a huge impact while on the court. It was a complete turnaround for him after losing to the New York Knicks a season ago and making comments that the lights were too bright.

Jarrett Allen playoff statistics - 2023 playoffs vs 2024 playoffs Category 2023 vs Knicks 2024 vs Magic PPG 9.4 17.0 RPG 7.4 13.8 APG 2.4 1.3 FG% 61.1% 67.6%

Allen's numbers between the two playoff series took a massive jump as he looked dominant on both ends of the floor to start against the Orlando Magic.

His injury was unfortunate and was a massive reason the Cavaliers' season ended in five games against the Celtics.

Although he could have come back, as Morris said, Allen and his camp decided to play it safe.

The Cavaliers clearly lacked Allen's physicality on the interior at both ends of the floor against a smaller but talented Celtics team.

Mobley, Morris, and Tristan Thompson were not able to replicate Allen's interior defense, which allowed the Celtics' offense to thrive.

Once the Cavaliers' superstar guard, Donovan Mitchell was ruled out of games 4 and 5 with a calf strain, it effectively ended their season.

Many of the Cavaliers' players stepped up to the challenge and played better without all-stars Allen and Mitchell, including Morris, who had 25 points on 10/13 shooting in game 5, but the Celtics' talent outshined the Cavaliers' last-ditch effort.