Highlights Marcus Morris is a seasoned forward and offensive threat who is considering signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a free agent.

Morris's veteran presence could provide a winning culture and stability to the Timberwolves' frontcourt, especially in the second unit.

While Morris's points production has declined, he is still a reliable spot-up shooter who can contribute with his mid-range and three-point shooting.

It's been a pretty hectic year for forward Marcus Morris.

The 34-year-old started the year with the Los Angeles Clippers and was quickly dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the infamous James Harden trade that sent him out west. Morris played in 37 games with the Sixers, but his lack of production saw him get moved once again, this time for Buddy Hield, who played for the Indiana Pacers.

Morris then spent just a few hours as a Pacer before he was shipped off again to the San Antonio Spurs. Much like his stint in Indiana, his time with the Spurs was virtually non-existent as the Spurs bought him out as he didn't really serve a purpose with a team fully focused on rebuilding.

Now, as a free agent, Morris' next destination is his to choose, and it seems like he has his sights set on another Western Conference contender. According to the Pat Bev Pod, who previously leaked his own trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, Morris is strongly considering signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Seasoned Forward & Offensive Threat Marcus Morris is leaning towards signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves- Per sources. His veteran presence will provide a winning culture to any team looking for a playoff boost."

In 34 games with the Sixers this year, Morris averaged 6.7 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from deep, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Morris would provide Timberwolves with veteran forward experience

He could help stabilize the second-unit frontcourt situation

Morris is far from the player he was just a few years ago, especially considering his points production has taken a major dip, but he's still a reliable spot-up shooter who can defend the wing when needed. He's gotten slower, to be sure, but given that he'd be playing behind players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Kyle Anderson, it'll be easier for him to simply play his role rather than try to play more minutes than he's capable.

Aside from Towns, the Timberwolves' frontcourt lacks shooting. Neither Gobert nor Reid are going to scare opposing players away at the perimeter and are better suited playing close to the rim for high-percentage looks, offensive boards, and kick outs. Morris could then be less aggressive and more persistent in finding open spots for threes.

Marcus Morris – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area FGA FG% Restricted Area 24 58.3 In the Paint (Non-RA) 33 45.5 Mid-Range 58 43.1 Left Corner 3 17 23.5 Right Corner 8 62.5 Above the Break 3 65 41.5

As evidenced by the breakdown of Morris' scoring above, he's gotten inconsistent in certain spots and isn't quite the reliable finisher he once was, but he's been solid with his mid-range shots, as well as his three-point attempts above the break. The Timberwolves won't re-invent the offensive wheel with Morris here, but a spot-up shooter can always find a way to be helpful.