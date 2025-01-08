Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford could be heading through the exit door during the January transfer window, and Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now reported that AC Milan have submitted a 'concrete proposal' to secure his signature.

Rashford has fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim and his future at Old Trafford is looking uncertain. The United boss hasn't included Rashford in five of his last six matchday squads, and the one time he was involved, the England international failed to come off the bench.

A departure is now looking likely, but it's far from a simple situation for United. Rashford is currently earning a hefty wage, and considering his recent poor form and lack of game time, it's going to be difficult for an interested party to justify paying his salary.

AC Milan Submit Offer for Marcus Rashford

Man Utd have a decision to make

According to Sky journalist Di Marzio, AC Milan have now submitted a concrete proposal to sign Rashford in the January transfer window. The report claims that Milan have submitted a loan offer for the English attacker with an option to buy, and they are awaiting a response from United.

A report from The Athletic have also claimed that Rashford's representatives are currently in Italy to hold talks with Milan, while Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also interested. Rashford is reportedly earning more than £325k-a-week, and The Athletic have suggested that Milan would need his salary to be heavily subsidised for them to afford him.

A departure in the January transfer window seems likely the most viable option for Rashford considering his current situation. At the age of 27, Rashford won't want to be watching from the sidelines, and he's clearly not in the plans of Amorim.

Affording his wages will likely be the sticking point for many clubs, so United might have to cover some of his salary if they want him to leave on loan in the winter window. Considering Rashford's not even making the bench at the moment, it feels like the beginning of the end for the academy graduate.

