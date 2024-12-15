Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have both not been included in Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for Manchester United's all-important derby day fixture against an out-of-sorts Manchester City and the Portuguese head coach has explained why neither are involved.

The Englishman, who has plundered seven goals and two assists in 22 appearances against his side’s neighbours, has featured in each of his side’s 15 Premier League outings thus far in 2024/25, starting 12 of them under Erik ten Hag and Amorim.

He will not be able to impact the Sunday afternoon clash on away soil, however. Instead, Amad and Mason Mount are the two players who will be fulfilling the two inside forward berths – positions that Amorim and his well-drilled entourage are keen to implement at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Red Devils’ last away win against a traditional ‘top six’ side was a 3-0 win over Tottenham in November 2021.

Amorim, formerly of Sporting CP before replacing Ten Hag at the helm of the Old Trafford outfit, faced Guardiola in November, beating them 4-1 in the Champions League – but their meeting at the Etihad Stadium is a completely different kettle of fish.

It’s his first time facing the Catalan native in charge of the Premier League behemoths, who are looking to win their first league game in three times after losing to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest – and he’s made a controversial decision to leave Rashford out of the squad.

The 27-year-old has netted seven strikes and provided a further three assists this term and speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim insisted that his decision to omit both players was down to his personal squad selection rather than either being in the queue for the treatment table. He said:

"Selection. We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so that is my selection. Simple.

"I don't want to send a message. It's simply an evaluation, and they know it," he continued. "The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision. I have to choose. It's just simple selection.

"The context is difficult. We have to win games and we have a difficult situation. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose."

Garnacho, regarded as one of the best young players in world football, has also not been named in Amorim's first-ever Manchester derby. According to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the pair trained at Carrington this morning.

The young Argentine, 20, has played in a variety of roles since the campaign got underway - on both flanks, most notably - and has scored eight goals and notched an additional four assists.

A victory against the four-in-a-row champions, who have won just one game in 10 previous outings across all competitions, would see the Red Devils leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into 12th place, although the north Londoners do play Southampton in one of Sunday's 7pm kick-offs.