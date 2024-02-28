Highlights Marcus Rashford's relationship with Erik ten Hag has reportedly soured after an unauthorised night out in Belfast.

Communication breakdown has led to questions about Rashford's work ethic and form.

Both men may not remain at Manchester United together beyond the summer due to their strained relationship.

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford's relationship hasn't fully recovered since the Manchester United star's unauthorised night out in Belfast, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old missed an FA Cup tie against Newport County in late January after calling in sick just hours after being spotted partying in Ireland.

Ten Hag was said to be furious with his star forward and had a meeting with Rashford behind the scenes in an attempt to resolve the matter, with his exclusion from the squad for the Newport game the chosen punishment.

At the time, the Dutch boss called it 'an internal matter' and Rashford was back on the pitch for the Red Devils' next match against Wolves in the Premier League. The England international scored a wonderful goal in an enthralling 4-3 victory at Molineux as all looked to be forgiven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford averages a Premier League goal every 366.2 minutes for Manchester United in the 2023/24 season

However, the forward's form has dipped again following that victory and his work ethic has been called into question on several occasions this season. It has now been claimed his relationship with Ten Hag has been frosty since his night in Belfast.

Ten Hag and Rashford 'barely speaking'

Communication is said to have broken down

It's not the first time the manager has had to deal with behavioural issues at Old Trafford during his first 18 months at the club. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho both had public spats with Ten Hag and neither man is still at the club - although the latter is only out on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Rashford himself has been reprimanded twice now during the 2023-24 season after the winger was spotted celebrating his birthday in Manchester following a heavy defeat against fierce rivals Man City in October.

However, it appears that the final nail in the coffin came with the star's actions in January, with The Sun reporting that some members of staff at the club fear that the damage has been done permanently between the pair. It's been claimed that the duo are barely on speaking terms as things stand.

This all comes after Rashford had enjoyed his best season to date during Ten Hag's debut season in the Old Trafford dugout, as the Englishman bagged 30 goals in all competitions. He looked set to join conversations about being one of the top players in the Premier League but, instead, the 26-year-old has struggled to hit the same heights.

Marcus Rashford - 2023/24 Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 25 5 3 Champions League 4 0 2 FA Cup 1 0 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

What next for Ten Hag and Rashford

One man could leave the club

With the relationship appearing to turn sour between the two men, it looks increasingly unlikely that they will both be at Old Trafford beyond the summer. With Man United sitting outside the Champions League places in the Premier League, Ten Hag has come under increasing scrutiny.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming into the club after buying a minority stake, there are also questions over whether a new direction will be taken, with the former Ajax boss potentially being replaced. Should the 54-year-old remain in charge, though, there's every chance Rashford, who is currently earning £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, could seek a move away from his boyhood side. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the England international as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart the French club in the summer.

