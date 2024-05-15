Highlights Marcus Rashford engaged in an argument with a Man Utd fan before the Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The forward has faced constant scrutiny both on and off the pitch as he struggles for form in the 2023/24 season.

Extreme levels of criticism and abuse could lead to the Red Devils' ace looking for a move elsewhere to escape the negativity.

Marcus Rashford was seen getting into an argument with a Manchester United fan before the Red Devils' clash against Newcastle in the Premier League kicked off. The striker has just returned to the matchday squad for the clash at Old Trafford after missing the previous handful of games through injury.

Erik ten Hag's men are looking to gain qualification to European competition after a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, although a defeat against the Magpies would seriously dent those aspirations. The club have one more league game to follow and an FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City to finish the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United could fail to qualify for European competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

Rashford hasn't been in the best form in the current campaign after reaching exceptional heights in the 2023/23 term, in which he netted 30 goals in all competitions. The attacker has looked like a man short of confidence and self-belief, with several issues away from the pitch grabbing headlines throughout the season.

Marcus Rashford Confronts Fan

He looked furious during the interaction

While warming up ahead of the Newcastle game at Old Trafford, a video that has emerged online has shown the England international responding to home supporters. It's unclear exactly what was said, but the fans in question can be heard shouting something in the direction of Rashford and the United striker's attention was drawn towards them.

He then gave his rebuttal while looking disgruntled and then continued to warm up with his teammates. Videos of the incident can be viewed below:

One United supporter can be heard in the background trying to give support to the player by shouting: "Don't listen to them Rashford," and telling the other fans to: "Leave him alone." While there are supportive people out there, it appears the constant criticism he receives may be getting to the forward.

What Next For Marcus Rashford

His time at the club could be coming to an end

It's not the first time this season that Rashford has had to respond to abuse as the 26-year-old took to social media not too long ago to plead with people to stop sending hateful messages and criticism his way. Should the pile-on continue, there's every chance the Englishman will seek a move away from his boyhood club.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rashford previously and are looking for a successor to the departing Kylian Mbappe. A move out of England would be the most likely outcome should he decide to call time on his Old Trafford career, as Man United would be unlikely to do business with a direct rival. There's every chance the ace can get back to his best on the pitch with the support of a passionate fan base behind him.

The level of scrutiny he has faced over recent years is extreme, and it could be having a negative impact on his performance on the pitch. He will have the chance to represent his country at Euro 2024 during the summer, where he will be hoping for a better reception from the travelling English support.