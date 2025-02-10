One of the biggest acquisitions of the winter transfer window was seen in action for the first time on Sunday as Marcus Rashford made his debut for Aston Villa. He joined Unai Emery's side on loan from Manchester United after falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Englishman replaced Donyell Malen in the 66th minute, but still managed to make an impression on fans and the media. United supporters have shared their thoughts on his start at Villa Park already and now, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have spoken about his debut and the pair are on the same page.

Related Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings and Match Highlights Aston Villa progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup while Ange Postecoglou's hopes of securing silverware take a huge hit.

Shearer and Lineker Were Impressed

The former Newcastle man delivered a warning to Rashford

Speaking on their podcast, The Rest is Football, both former forwards delivered their verdicts on Rashford's first appearance in a Villa shirt. Having struggled for the last couple of years with the Red Devils, many thought a change of scenery would be what he needed to get his career back on track again and after his debut at Villa Park, Lineker felt the same way. In quotes shared via TBR Football, the ex-Leicester City forward said:

"I thought Rashford looked lively. He had a couple of good runs, a nice little nutmeg was a threat down that left-hand side. "Hopefully, this is the little bolt that he needs and getting back playing well again, because there’s so much talent in there."

He wasn't alone, though, and Shearer agreed. He then delivered a warning to Rashford about making this opportunity count. The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer believes this is the forward's last chance to be an elite footballer at a top club and wants him to make the most of it. Shearer said: "It has to be, Gaz. Again, I said it’s like last chance saloon. He’s been given another opportunity at a football club with the top manager who wants to get the best out of him.

"And it’s up to him now, but he made a good start today when he come on as a substitute. I thought he had a bit about him."