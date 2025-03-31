Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is currently flourishing out on loan at Aston Villa, and Alan Shearer has said that his impressive form isn't a good look for the Red Devils.

Rashford moved to Villa Park during the January transfer window after falling out of favour at United under Ruben Amorim. The former Sporting CP manager arrived at Old Trafford last year and quickly axed Rashford from the squad, forcing him to seek a new challenge in the winter.

The Red Devils have lacked firepower in attack, and there's no doubt they could do with an in-form Rashford in their squad right now. Unfortunately, the English forward wasn't producing for United, ultimately leading to him being sent to Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

Rashford Form 'Not a Good Look' for Man Utd

He's been impressive for Villa

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards showered Rashford with praise after an impressive performance against Preston North End in the FA Cup at the weekend.

"I just thought his all round game, his runs were really good. Very good timing, when to sort of drop off was very good. A lot of work was going down their right-hand side. He was finding space on the left. And I just thought it was a really accomplished performance."

In reply, former Newcastle United striker Shearer suggested that it isn't a good look for United after they allowed him to depart in the January transfer window.

"Not a good look for Man Utd, is it?"

Marcus Rashford's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 4 Minutes played 542

It's hard to know whether Rashford would be producing similar performances if he remained at Old Trafford under Amorim. Sometimes, a player needs a new environment and a fresh challenge in order to get their career back on track, and United could still benefit in the long run.

Rashford may return a rejuvenated player, or they can offload him for a hefty fee, which would represent pure profit on the books due to him coming through the academy.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.