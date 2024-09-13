Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford believes he has been the subject of bullying by legends of the club, according to a new report. The 26-year-old was one of the top performers at the club during Erik ten Hag's debut campaign two years ago. The Englishman produced 41 goal contributions in 56, the best in his career, but has since failed to come remotely close to replicating these figures.

His poor run of form, which extends all the way back to the 2023-24 season, has led to suggestions that he should be dropped ahead of the Red Devils trip to Southampton this weekend. Now though, it has been revealed exactly how Rashford feels about the criticism that has been levied at him.

Rashford the Subject of an Onslaught

A source close to the player described his treatment as unfair

As detailed by The i, sources close to Rashford state the player has been doing his job as a facilitator out wide and have described the abuse he has gotten as an 'onslaught' that has been likened to bullying. They stated:

"When someone else misplaces a pass it does not get mentioned, but when it is Marcus it’s different. Very different. The criticism coming his way is an onslaught. It is bullying. Supporters believe what senior ex-players say, which only makes worse. "The club have spent £100m on central strikers and Marcus is back out wide, as a facilitator. And he is doing his job in that regard. It isn’t his fault the chances aren’t being put away."

The source goes on to elaborate that while the winger is unhappy with the comments being thrown in his direction, his decision to undergo a rigorous personal training regime during the international break should be taken as a sign that he is confident of getting back to his best form at Old Trafford. He is also motivated by the prospect of regaining his place in the England squad after missing out on a place at Euro 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford is second in big chances created in the Premier League this season alongside Kevin de Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gary Neville Describes Watching Rashford as Sad

The ex-full-back has been vocal with his feelings on United's number 10

One legend that the source from the academy graduate's camp may be referring to is Sky Sports frontman Gary Neville. While the ex-England international defended Erik ten Hag after a dismal defeat to Liverpool, he made it known how he felt watching an out of form Rashford:

"There's no confidence. He had a one on one with Konate and he's ended back up at centre back. The United fans aren't going to let him get away with that. Whatever happens, you still have to go for it and take the one on one on. "He might not be having a great day, great time, but he's just turned back and that tells you where his head is at. It's been going on 14 months, he scored 30 goals the season before last. 'd like to think he can get his confidence back but it's looking like a struggled. The game doesn't look enjoyable for him right now and that's sad."

The report also namechecks Jamie Carragher, Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer as people whose comments have not sat well with the player.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/09/2024